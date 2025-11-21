Fairview deal fallout puts U President Rebecca Cunningham in spotlight

The new deal between Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Physicians, the doctors’ group, has erupted into public turmoil — thrusting President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham into one of the most serious trials of her year-old tenure as the university’s top leader.
U officials blasted the doctors’ agreement with Fairview as a “hostile takeover” that doesn’t serve the state.
For Cunningham, the Fairview standoff represents both a defining test and potential breaking point for the physician, who now faces growing concern from some doctors, donors and one of the state’s largest hospital systems over her handling of the university’s medical system.
While the U’s regents and others continue to support Cunningham’s stance, her effort to assert control over a complex, politically sensitive health partnership has also exposed fractures inside her administration about her leadership style.
On Thursday, Fairview Health Services chief executive James Hereford sent Cunningham a letter obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune that defended his system’s partnership with the University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP) and accused U leadership of undermining the stability of academic medicine.
He called the agreement between UMP and Fairview “a good deal” for all parties, including the U, and added that nearly 200 physicians have left UMP since 2024, “far outpacing historical norms.”
Cunningham, who didn’t respond to requests for comment, wrote to faculty members Thursday in a letter obtained by the Star Tribune that the U has a “practical alternative model,” but didn’t include details. She also acknowledged growing unease about how the dispute has unfolded, saying she “advocated heavily to not have this deal be shared publicly.”
The general feeling among attendees at a Faculty Senate committee meeting Thursday was that the failure to come to a deal is partly an indictment of Cunningham’s leadership. Jerry Cohen, the vice chair of the University and Faculty Senate, said Medical School faculty members are disappointed and their greatest fear is no agreement at all.