Doctors wonder what’s next as U scraps regents meeting on medical school dispute

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents scrapped a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss “clinical partnership options” after some doctors — members of a physicians group — pressed for the cancellation.
The last two weeks have been tumultuous at the U after Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP), the doctors group, struck a 10-year deal to fund the state’s largest medical school without involving top university leaders. The agreement would support physician training, academic health programs and the continuation of care for more than 1 million Minnesotans.
But U officials, led by President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, blasted the doctors’ pact with Fairview as a “hostile takeover” that doesn’t serve the state.
Since then, U administrators have fired several leaders from UMP that negotiated the new clinical partnership, escalating tensions with doctors who teach U medical students and treat patients at M Health Fairview hospitals and clinics.
It isn’t clear exactly what the regents and Cunningham were going to discuss at Friday’s meeting besides an agenda item listed as “Clinical Partnership Options and Next Steps.”
On Thursday, Cunningham wrote to faculty members in a letter obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune that the U has a “practical alternative model” to the Fairview-UMP deal but didn’t include details. She also acknowledged growing unease about how the dispute has unfolded, saying she “advocated heavily to not have this deal be shared publicly.”
About 60 UMP members gathered Friday afternoon outside McNamara Alumni Center, where the Board of Regents meeting was supposed to be held. They posed for photos and began to discuss next steps with UMP CEO Greg Beilman, one of the three UMP leaders fired by U administrators, though he kept his separate role with the physicians group.
“The agreement looks like the old agreement with some changes,” Beilman said of the new deal with Fairview.