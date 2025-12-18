UCare snag forcing 2,500 to scramble for new Medicare coverage

About 2,500 people with Medicare Supplement policies from UCare must move quickly this month to avoid a significant gap in their health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1.
The Minneapolis-based health insurer has been announcing to enrollees this week it will terminate at year’s end “Medigap” policies that seniors with original Medicare coverage use to avoid hefty out-of-pocket costs when they need health care services.
The original Medicare health insurance program typically pays about 80% of all costs, leaving seniors with an open-ended obligation to pay the remainder of all bills if they haven’t purchased a Medicare Supplement plan.
There should be time for seniors in these UCare plans to find alternate coverage, but they need to act now and “the short notice is shocking,” said Chad Levis, president of CAL Financial, Inc., an insurance agency in Edina.
Medigap coverage is different than Medicare Advantage health plans, which were a much larger business at UCare. In September, the nonprofit company said it would shut down its Advantage plans at the end of this year due to financial problems, forcing more than 150,000 people in Minnesota to find new coverage.
About 2,340 current Medigap policyholders are impacted, UCare says, plus about 200 who were planning to switch into the coverage next year.
Enrollees say they’ve been told repeatedly by UCare in recent weeks their coverage would seamlessly transition to a new insurance company for 2026.
UCare has spent months orchestrating a smooth transfer of its larger Medicaid and MNsure business to Minnetonka-based Medica, as part of a broader wind-down in UCare operations. But that’s not happening for those in Medigap plans.