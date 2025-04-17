University of Minnesota heart specialists question proposed Essentia Health merger

Heart doctors at the University of Minnesota are expressing concern about the U’s proposal for a new academic health partnership with Duluth-based Essentia Health, fearing it could destabilize relations with existing partner Fairview Health Services.
Thirty physicians signed a letter sent in March to U leadership, a copy of which was recently obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune, asking President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham and U regents to reassess their proposed partnership including a new statewide nonprofit that would merge Essentia Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview.
“Any disruption, whether through dissolution or restructuring, would destabilize patient referrals and introduce additional competition in a tight market,” the cardiologists’ March 18 letter says.
Records show the U has spent more than $4 million in the past 14 months on consulting services related to reacquiring its teaching hospital and studying the proposed tie-up with Essentia and Fairview.
However Fairview, which owns University of Minnesota Medical Center, is opposed to the merger idea. Cunningham announced it in January after providing only short notice to Fairview.
“Fairview is an essential component of our health care model and valued long-term partner,” the cardiologists’ letter states. “Given Fairview’s public opposition to this merger, it is imperative that the university reassesses its strategy to ensure long-term health care viability.”
Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the U Medical School, said in a statement that university leaders welcome perspectives from faculty and community physicians.
“We firmly believe the proposal to integrate care delivery for M Health Fairview, Essentia and University of Minnesota Physicians patients is the best solution,” Tolar said. “It addresses Minnesota’s most pressing health care challenges, while maintaining continuity of patient and provider relationships, the long-term viability of the University’s health care enterprise and its strong commitment to health and medical education.”