Former UnitedHealth CEO McGuire to join health care talks between Fairview, U of M

Dr. William McGuire, the visionary former CEO at UnitedHealth Group who stepped down amid financial scandal nearly 20 years ago, has been called on to help broker a deal in the public feud between Fairview Health Services and the University of Minnesota.
The parties are working to create a new deal to preserve Fairview’s substantial funding of the U’s Medical School and potentially retain the M Health Fairview joint health care brand after the existing agreement expires next year. With the clock ticking on the existing deal, negotiations collapsed last month in acrimonious public comments.
On Friday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced McGuire would join Lois Quam, another former executive at Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth, as consultants in the new mediation process.
The three-person team will be led by Thomas Fraser, a retired Hennepin County District Court judge.
Fairview, which is one of the state’s largest operators of hospitals and clinics, provides $100 million a year in financial support for teaching, researcher and patient care at the U. But their agreement expires at the end of next year, and a new deal has proven elusive, in part because of disagreements over the level of funding.
Fairview struck a contract directly with U’s physician organization that would guarantee just $50 million a year. That agreement, opposed by the U administration, includes incentive pay that could bring the total to $100 million a year or slightly more, depending on overall financial performance.
Quam had been serving since the spring as Ellison’s strategic facilitator in the negotiations. Her work led to the new agreement announced last month by Fairview and the U’s doctors.
The deal was blasted by the university as a “hostile takeover” that would potentially deliver less money beginning in 2027. Ellison then called back all parties for negotiations.