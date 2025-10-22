Family health insurance premiums hit another record: $26,993

The price tag of health insurance from employers keeps getting bigger across the U.S., and the increases this year are fueling concerns over medical spending across all health insurance markets.
The average annual premium for family health insurance rose about 6% this year to nearly $27,000, according to widely watched survey results released Wednesday by KFF, a California-based health care research group.
Most of that price is typically paid by employers and is thus less visible to the consumer.
The average premium, which is roughly equivalent to the base price of a 2026 Subaru Crosstrek, grew by $1,408 compared with last year. And price growth is widely expected to be even more stark in 2026.
New weight loss drugs, higher hospital prices and a host of other factors such as tariffs are driving costs higher.
Some of those same forces are being blamed for sharp price increases in Medicare coverage and individual policies next year.
The annual report on employer-sponsored coverage, which gauges the already burdensome weight of financing the nation’s health care system, suggests the load for employers and families will only get heavier, since the nation lacks new strategies for containing costs.
“There is a quiet alarm bell going off,” Drew Altman, the president of KFF, said in a statement. “We expect employer premiums to rise more sharply next year.”