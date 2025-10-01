‘Alarming’ rate increases in Minnesota’s individual health insurance market

Minnesota is announcing double-digit premium increases next year for people who buy health insurance on their own, including bigger jumps than what insurers originally proposed in July.
The premium increases are for “Obamacare” plans purchased through the state’s health insurance marketplace, MNsure.
The rate hikes don’t reflect additional costs about 90,000 Minnesotans will see next year if Congress fails to extend pandemic-era tax credits, which is a key sticking point in ending the government shutdown that began Wednesday.
“Minnesotans on the individual market could feel the pinch from two different directions,” Libby Caulum, the MNsure chief executive, said during a news conference Wednesday. “Rates are higher this year. And extra savings may be going away.”
In the individual market, the state Commerce Department approved average premium increases for Medica (+30.76%), UCare (+27.48%), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (+18.7%), HealthPartners (+13.31% to +19.15%) and Quartz Health Plan (+7.4%).
Primary drivers for the premium increases include higher prices from doctors, hospitals and pharmacies as well as expanded use of health care overall.
“Health insurance rates for 2026 are going up, and the numbers are alarming,” Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold said during a news conference at the state Capitol on Wednesday. “We had anticipated an increase, but what we’re seeing is a real gut punch.”
Consumers using the MNsure platform can preview individual market options for next year beginning Oct. 13. Open enrollment starts Nov. 1.