Health insurers propose hiking Minnesota prices at least 14% next year

Health insurance could be getting a lot more expensive in Minnesota next year.
The four largest carriers in the state’s individual health insurance market are seeking double-digit percentage rate increases for 2026, according to preliminary figures released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
On the surface, the jumps would be limited to a relatively small slice of the state’s health insurance landscape — the market where people who don’t have job-based coverage and don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid coverage shop for coverage, sometimes referred to as “Obamacare” exchanges.
Yet these individual market rates often serve as a bellwether for pricing trends in the wider market for health insurance.
Commerce announced proposed increases by Medica (+26%), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (+16.6%), UCare (+14.8) and HealthPartners (14.5%).
“They are the largest proposed rate increases we’ve seen, on average, since 2017,” Julia Dreier, deputy commissioner of insurance at the Commerce Department, said in an interview. “We can tell that the morbidity is higher in the proposed rates. In other words, the health insurance companies are assuming that the risk pool is going to be sicker, on average, than it has been in the past.”
Across the country, double-digit percentage increases proposed in the individual market for 2026 have been common, according to a report earlier this month from California-based KFF. One common driver is the expected expiration of enhanced federal tax credits available to individual market shoppers, which accounts for about 4 percentage points of growth across insurers.
These enhanced subsidies, which were created during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, extended tax credit eligibility to people with higher incomes. Minnesota estimates that, without the enhancements, about 19,000 people here will lose access to financial help.