Walz calls out Trump for rising health insurance costs

Minnesotans who buy their own health insurance will pay more out of pocket next year because of double-digit premium increases, and Gov. Tim Walz is blaming his political foes for their plight.
The governor, a Democrat running for reelection, faulted President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress on Tuesday for allowing some federal tax credits to expire next year that would have kept health plans on the individual market more affordable.
Some cost increases could be dramatic. For instance, a Mankato couple in their early 60s with income of $89,000 would not qualify for tax credits without Congressional action. Their premiums would rise from under $500 to nearly $2,000 per month, state officials estimated.
“Nationally, insurance rates are going to be as high as they’ve been in 15 years and we’re seeing that be true in Minnesota,” Walz said.
The Washington, D.C.-based Paragon Health Institute has called for letting the enhanced tax credits expire. The health policy group said they were meant to provide temporary relief, and otherwise will balloon deficit spending by the government while inflating health care prices.
“Congress has better options to broaden choice and improve affordability,” Paragon Health Institute said in a report this month. The group called the subsidies “COVID credits,” and said the funding has “led to an explosion in fraudulent spending.”
Higher premiums coming
Health insurers have filed proposed 2026 premiums for coverage sold via MNsure, the state’s health insurance exchange. So far the largest insurance providers have proposed price increases of 12% to 26%, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The state is expected next week to approve final rates.
The governor gathered two state DFL lawmakers, cabinet members and some effected Minnesotans for a press conference at the Capitol to urge Congress to extend the tax credits next year. These so-called “enhanced credits” have been supplementing subsidies available to individuals who buy coverage under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA).