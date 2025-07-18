Minnesota AG suing over Trump administration rule that may cut health insurance coverage

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and 20 other state leaders have sued the Trump Administration over an administrative rule they say would create significant barriers to health insurance coverage under the federal Affordable Care Act.
The rule would cause 1.8 million people across the country to lose health insurance, the plaintiffs say, while boosting out-of-pocket insurance costs and excluding coverage for gender-affirming care.
“Donald Trump spent his entire first administration trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act and kick millions of Americans off their health insurance, and now he’s back [at] it again,” Ellison said in a news release Friday.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the rule, which was finalized in June, closes loopholes, strengthens oversight and ensures taxpayer subsidies only go to people who are truly eligible.
It pertains to the state and federal “marketplaces,” also known as health exchanges, which are government-run websites and systems where individuals and families buy private health insurance, often with federal tax credits under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
MNsure is Minnesota’s marketplace.
“Contrary to the claims asserted by liberal mayors and various organizations, this rule will lower individual health insurance premiums by approximately 5% on average, providing real relief for American families who rely on the Marketplace,” HHS said in a statement. “It’s common sense.”
The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts, argues the final rule from HHS and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is arbitrary and capricious, contrary to law and a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.