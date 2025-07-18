Health Care

Minnesota AG suing over Trump administration rule that may cut health insurance coverage

Administration defends provisions applying to Affordable Care Act coverage as “common sense” effort to close loopholes.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 18, 2025 at 4:47PM
Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks during a news conference in the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on April 23, 2024. Ellison is among a group of leaders nationally suing the Trump administration over a new regulation that they say would create more barriers to Americans obtaining subsidized health insurance coverage. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and 20 other state leaders have sued the Trump Administration over an administrative rule they say would create significant barriers to health insurance coverage under the federal Affordable Care Act.

The rule would cause 1.8 million people across the country to lose health insurance, the plaintiffs say, while boosting out-of-pocket insurance costs and excluding coverage for gender-affirming care.

“Donald Trump spent his entire first administration trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act and kick millions of Americans off their health insurance, and now he’s back [at] it again,” Ellison said in a news release Friday.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the rule, which was finalized in June, closes loopholes, strengthens oversight and ensures taxpayer subsidies only go to people who are truly eligible.

It pertains to the state and federal “marketplaces,” also known as health exchanges, which are government-run websites and systems where individuals and families buy private health insurance, often with federal tax credits under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

MNsure is Minnesota’s marketplace.

“Contrary to the claims asserted by liberal mayors and various organizations, this rule will lower individual health insurance premiums by approximately 5% on average, providing real relief for American families who rely on the Marketplace,” HHS said in a statement. “It’s common sense.”

The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts, argues the final rule from HHS and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is arbitrary and capricious, contrary to law and a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

Ellison and other plaintiffs are seeking court action to prevent challenged portions of the final rule from taking effect in states bringing the litigation before the Aug. 25 effective date.

“The Final Rule truncates and eliminates enrollment periods, makes enrollment more difficult, adds eligibility verification requirements and erects unreasonable barriers to coverage,” the lawsuit says. “The Final Rule unlawfully prohibits coverage of any ‘sex-trait modification procedure’ as an essential health benefit (EHB), an unwieldy and novel term which could conceivably capture services in multiple EHB categories.”

CMS contends the rule protects consumers from improper enrollments and coverage changes while establishing standards to ensure the integrity of the ACA exchanges. It strengthens income verification processes and procedures for coverage redeterminations, according to CMS, while boosting pre-enrollment verification during special enrollment periods to reduce improper enrollments.

“A number of the policies that CMS is finalizing are temporary measures to immediately tamp down on improper enrollments and the improper flow of federal funds,” the agency said in a summary of Final Rule provisions.

The litigation comes as people who buy health insurance through MNsure and marketplace exchanges across the country are bracing for what could be steep premium increases next year.

The four largest carriers in Minnesota’s individual health insurance market are seeking double-digit percentage rate increases for next year ranging from 12% to 26%, according to preliminary figures released in June.

Similarly, California-based KFF reported Friday that an analysis of preliminary rate filings in 19 states and Washington, D.C., found ACA marketplace insurers are requesting a median premium increase of 15% for 2026, which would represent the largest hike in premiums since 2018.

“Another factor creating uncertainty in the rate filing process is the implementation of the Trump ACA integrity rule," KFF researchers wrote in their report. “However, based on what insurers have filed so far, this generally does not seem to be driving rate changes in either direction.”

Final rates for 2026 haven’t yet been approved by regulators.

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

See Moreicon

