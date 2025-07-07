UCare to cut 88K from Medicaid health plans amid financial troubles

Financial troubles at UCare will force about 88,000 people to switch Medicaid health plans by September, when the Minneapolis-based HMO will stop providing state-funded coverage in Ramsey County and 10 other counties in Minnesota.
The pullback is the latest in a series of moves by the nonprofit health insurer to stanch red ink following big losses last year managing care in the Medicaid and Medicare Advantage programs.
Previously, UCare announced 80 layoffs and suspended some broker commissions. UCare is one of the largest health insurers in Minnesota, and most of its business derives from patients who use publicly funded programs.
Medicaid, which provides coverage for lower-income residents, is the largest line of business at UCare. After the cuts in September, the insurer will continue to manage benefits for about 250,000 enrollees in the government program.
“As UCare prioritizes its financial turnaround, we made the necessary but difficult decision to temporarily withdraw from Medicaid ... in several counties starting September 1, 2025 through the end of the year,” the insurer said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Although Medicaid has been in the national news recently for significant budget cuts affecting millions of Americans, the financial issues at UCare predate the reductions, stemming from recent upticks in use by beneficiaries and payment rates that providers call insufficient.
“Like health plans across the nation, UCare has experienced significant losses in Medicaid because of a payment mismatch between the government payments we receive and the rising cost of care among our members,” the statement said.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services, which administers the state’s Medicaid program, said it will help enrollees transition to alternate health plans from Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota or Minnetonka-based Medica.