Old National claims rival Bell Bank staged ‘coup d’etat’ at its Brainerd branch

A bank war has erupted in Brainerd, with Old National claiming rival Bell Bank poached eight of its senior employees in a conspiracy to cripple its local operations.
The employees’ en masse departure earlier this month so gummed up Old National’s business that the bank shuttered its Brainerd branch and the lobby of its Baxter office for one day.
“Bell Bank’s actions go far beyond normal, lawful competition,” Old National said in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Minnesota this week against Bell and its eight former employees. Old National dubbed the incident a “coup d’etat.”
Bell Bank, in a statement, said it “disputes any allegations of wrongdoing and looks forward to demonstrating why these employees left Old National Bank and joined Bell Bank.”
Evansville, Ind., based Old National Bancorp greatly bolstered its Minnesota presence this year with its $1.4 billion purchase of St. Paul-based Bremer Financial.
Bremer had 70 branches, including the offices in Brainerd and Baxter that are at the center of Old National’s lawsuit.
Old National is a publicly traded banking company with $71 billion in assets. Some Upper Midwest banks have worked to snag business from the former Bremer banks on the heels of Old National’s takeover.
Fargo-based Bell Bank is one of them. It has $13 billion in assets and around 30 branches — including 16 in Minnesota — but it doesn’t have a footprint in the thriving Brainerd-Baxter market.