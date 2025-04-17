Bremer Bank CEO Jeanne Crain to step down in May as sale to Old National nears close

Bremer Financial Corp. CEO Jeanne Crain will step down from her position and exit the company in mid-May as the bank’s sale to Indiana-based Old National Bancorp is finalized next month.
“As I reflect on this transition, I’m filled with deep gratitude for the relationships and shared purpose that have defined my time at Bremer,” Crain, the chief executive and president of Minnesota’s second-biggest bank, said in a post to her LinkedIn profile page Thursday.
“After four decades in the banking industry — and 13 years with Bremer, including the past eight as CEO, this chapter has truly been the most meaningful of my career.”
A Bremer spokeswoman said Crain would not comment further, given the forthcoming sale and legal agreements in place after a civil settlement with the Otto Bremer Trust, the charity that largely owns the bank.
Bremer Bank is unique in its structure as the only bank in the country owned by a trust. The design made a mark across the Twin Cities as a major giver as well as a prominent financial institution, though created some challenges to its ability to be a player in the modern financial services market, limiting the ability to make acquisitions or raise capital on the stock market as a publicly traded bank would.
A yearslong controversy and infighting prefaced the sale to Old National for $1.4 billion. In 2019, Bremer Financial began exploring a merger with Great Western Bancshares. Trustees disagreed with that move, believing a sale would be more profitable, and countered by putting the trust’s stake in the corporation up for sale. The bank sued, touching off a five-year legal saga.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison conducted an investigation and intervened in the legal battle, alleging three trustees breached their duties. A Ramsey County District Court judge removed one trustee but ruled against nearly all of the allegations.
The case settled in July. In November, Old National and Bremer announced a deal, creating what will be Minnesota’s third-largest bank in terms of deposits. The $1.4 billion sale price, 78% in the form of Old National stock, undershot previous estimates that put Bremer’s worth at $2 billion.