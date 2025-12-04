Banks hoping to gain new clients in Minnesota after recent acquisitions

The Twin Cities banking scene looks different this year, especially in the wake of the major acquisition of Bremer Bank by Indiana-based Old National.
Some small banks see more consolidation to come — and an opportunity to gain clients. And they are making it known with not-so-subtle billboards cropping up across the Twin Cities.
After an 82-year run touting itself as Minnesota’s local bank, the Bremer brand went extinct following a changeover that finished in late October.
Other consolidations followed. In the past few weeks, two competitors from Green Bay, Wis. — Associated Bank and Nicolet Bank — announced plans to buy up smaller branch networks and grow their Twin Cities footprints.
The number of banks chartered in Minnesota has dropped by about half over the past 25 years, to 235, according to the Minnesota Bankers Association. Ten went away between 2024 and 2025, said Joe Witt, CEO of the Minnesota Bankers Association. Minnesota still has more banks than most states, but consolidations may be on the verge of rising.
Consolidation in banking has been ongoing for decades, but some experts see the potential for an increase under the Trump administration, which has eased its oversight of the nation’s most regulated industry.
Banks buy competitors in new markets to grow their deposits and expand their business. But consolidations can create hassles for loyal customers while involuntarily moving all their money into businesses they’re not familiar with, prompting some to consider switching banks.
St. Louis Park-based Bridgewater Bank is reaching out to former Bremer clients directly. Earlier this year, its team greenlit a series of billboards teasing the Old National brand, including one that reads: “Not Old. Not National. Just Right.”