Associated Bank expands Twin Cities footprint with purchase of American National

Green Bay, Wis.-based Associated Banc-Corp is poised to increase its presence in the Twin Cities market by purchasing American National Bank in a deal valued at $600 million.
Bank executives said Monday the all-stock transaction would put Associated Bank in the No. 10 spot in the Twin Cities. Once the ink dries, the bank will manage $3.3 billion in deposits and two dozen Minnesota branches in the state, nearly all in the Twin Cities metro area.
Boards of directors approved the deal unanimously, according to a joint statement from the two banks. American National is privately owned by two Nebraska families. American National chief executive Wende Kotouc will join Associated Bank’s board.
Stock in Associated Bank declined less than a percentage point Monday, as did the S&P 500.
While most of American National’s branches are in or around its hometown of Omaha, the bank does have six Minnesota branches, all in the Twin Cities area.
Banking in the Twin Cities is dominated by U.S. Bancorp, which controls 41% of the market, followed by Wells Fargo at 18%, Ameriprise at 10%, Old National Bank at 4% and Huntington National Bank, 3%.
The merger of Associated and American National requires federal regulatory approval. Executives expect the transaction to wrap up in the second quarter of 2026.
Associated Bank CEO Andy Harmening said in an investor call Monday the move represented an “important milestone” in building out the company’s Midwestern franchise.