U.S. Bank retools a leaner Minnesota branch network to be more useful in a digital age

Though many customers are taking their business online, U.S. Bank officials say the brick-and-mortar branch is still important to clients.
Over the past year, the largest bank based in Minnesota has invested about $40 million in that concept through updates to its statewide network. U.S. Bank recently put finishing touches on 52 of its 78 Twin Cities locations, as part of a larger strategy to brush up dated spaces and make them more useful, while shuttering 10 locations statewide in recent years.
U.S. Bank is designing spaces with fewer teller lines, smarter on-site technology and more meeting rooms for private conversations with bankers.
The move aligns with a larger trend across the industry as banks adapt to the shifting preferences of customers who would rather use a mobile application to do things like transfer money between accounts and make deposits.
As customers take their banking online, U.S. Bank has introduced technology that allows customers to have video meetings with bankers or let bank employees remotely control their phone screens.
But Sekou Kaalund, U.S. Bancorp’s head of branch and small business banking, said physical locations remain “core to our business.”
“The death of the branch has been overstated since I’ve been in the industry,” Kaalund said in an interview. “What we’ve actually seen is that money is personal. There’s a psychology around money, and typically you want the comfort as a customer that that branch is there when you do need to go in.”
Some of the tweaks are purely aesthetic — brighter wood panels, new carpets, local artwork. Others are more utilitarian, like the flatscreen TVs mounted on walls behind the tellers that display news tidbits, reminders and advice.