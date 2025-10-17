U.S. Bank and peers see strong economy as resilient consumers continue spending

Banks are turning out big profits and touting the resilience of the American consumer, even as industry concerns have popped up lately about potential risks lurking in the economy.
At Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp, the nation’s fifth largest, executives were upbeat Thursday as the company hit a third-quarter revenue record, driven by fees from credit cards and investment management. The update from the state’s biggest bank came as the nation’s largest financial institutions witnessed steady spending, deposits and credit trends.
Bank executives have remained cautiously optimistic this year despite polls showing cautiousness among consumers and pressures on businesses with new tariff announcements and shakeups earlier this year in the stock market.
Positive trends in consumer deposits marked a bright spot for U.S. Bank, which is strategically focused on attracting its clients to use the full suite of its products, rather than see them mix and match with other financial institutions.
“We very steadily see a client that might start with us on a core checking account or a core savings account, then deepens with credit card, deepens with wealth and deepens even on the small-business side,” CEO Gunjan Kedia said during a call with analysts Thursday morning.
U.S. Bank executives see other signs of a strong economy ahead.
After a down period, discretionary spending among clients bounced back in recent months and reached about the same rate as essentials like gas and health care. Bank account balances also ticked up, which Chief Financial Officer John Stern called “very encouraging” as the industry has seen higher inflation hit savings accounts.
U.S. Bank’s clients tend to have higher credit scores, skewing the view toward higher incomes, though Stern said spending among those with less credit also went up in the third quarter.