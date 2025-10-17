Business

U.S. Bank and peers see strong economy as resilient consumers continue spending

The Minneapolis-based bank saw its consumers increase discretionary purchases like travel and dining out after earlier lulls.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2025 at 10:00AM
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009, file photo, signs on a US Bank branch in Omaha, Neb., are shown in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Bancorp reports quarterly earnings on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ503
Signs on a U.S. Bank branch in Omaha. (Nati Harnik/The Associated Press)

Banks are turning out big profits and touting the resilience of the American consumer, even as industry concerns have popped up lately about potential risks lurking in the economy.

At Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp, the nation’s fifth largest, executives were upbeat Thursday as the company hit a third-quarter revenue record, driven by fees from credit cards and investment management. The update from the state’s biggest bank came as the nation’s largest financial institutions witnessed steady spending, deposits and credit trends.

Bank executives have remained cautiously optimistic this year despite polls showing cautiousness among consumers and pressures on businesses with new tariff announcements and shakeups earlier this year in the stock market.

Positive trends in consumer deposits marked a bright spot for U.S. Bank, which is strategically focused on attracting its clients to use the full suite of its products, rather than see them mix and match with other financial institutions.

“We very steadily see a client that might start with us on a core checking account or a core savings account, then deepens with credit card, deepens with wealth and deepens even on the small-business side,” CEO Gunjan Kedia said during a call with analysts Thursday morning.

U.S. Bank executives see other signs of a strong economy ahead.

After a down period, discretionary spending among clients bounced back in recent months and reached about the same rate as essentials like gas and health care. Bank account balances also ticked up, which Chief Financial Officer John Stern called “very encouraging” as the industry has seen higher inflation hit savings accounts.

U.S. Bank’s clients tend to have higher credit scores, skewing the view toward higher incomes, though Stern said spending among those with less credit also went up in the third quarter.

“Meanwhile, the higher-end credit clients have been consistently spending, and that’s just been a trend we have seen kind of throughout this economic cycle,” Stern said in an interview.

The attitude at U.S. Bank followed a winning streak among the nation’s big Wall Street banks, which posted strong earnings results earlier this week.

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said the average consumer client continues to spend, despite the headlines showing caution.

“Our results say that there’s a high degree of consistency there without any real pockets of slowing,” he said, adding some middle-market companies are being cautious to see how tariffs play out.

However, the bankruptcies of two large companies in Texas, auto lender Tricolor and auto parts company First Brands, prompted some analysts to question banks on potential for more credit risks that may be out there.

Chase Bank charged off $170 million because of its exposure to the Tricolor bankruptcy. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned this week there may be others like Tricolor.

“My antenna goes up when things like that happen,” he said. “And I probably shouldn’t say this, but when you see one cockroach, there are probably more.”

U.S. Bancorp had loans out with First Brands, though Stern said the bankruptcy did not trigger a material impact for the company. He said it is too early to tell if the situation is isolated.

“Are there more things behind it? That’s certainly up for debate,” Stern said.

In the months ahead, U.S. Bank executives expect stability from income on loans. Executives are also betting on more rate cuts from the Federal Reserve to help boost economic activity by lowering borrowing costs.

U.S. Bancorp beat Wall Street predictions with $7.3 billion in revenue and $1.22 earnings per share. After some favor with investors in morning trading, the stock closed down about 2% Thursday.

U.S. Bank is Minnesota’s largest bank in Minnesota by deposits and employs roughly 11,000 in the state.

about the writer

about the writer

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Business

See More

Business

U.S. Bank and peers see strong economy as resilient consumers continue spending

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009, file photo, signs on a US Bank branch in Omaha, Neb., are shown in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Bancorp reports quarterly earnings on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ503
Nati Harnik/The Associated Press

The Minneapolis-based bank saw its consumers increase discretionary purchases like travel and dining out after earlier lulls.

Health Care

Health care costs are soaring across the board, with seniors facing acute changes

card image

Real Estate

Luxury homebuyers cushioning Twin Cities housing market

card image