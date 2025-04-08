Target’s foot traffic down amid economic uncertainty, DEI boycotts

The holiday sales bump didn’t last long for Target and Walmart. Both retailers saw foot traffic fall over 5% in February and decline again in March, according to a report by Placer.ai.
The declines coincide with a stark drop in consumer confidence in February.
But for Target, which saw bigger drops, it also falls after it pulled back on diversity goals in late January and there were calls for boycotts both from local activists and Black church leaders nationally.
Retail consultant Liza Amlani said retailers and consumers both are experiencing a “perfect storm” of contributing factors, making it difficult to determine one cause for the decline.
“You can’t pinpoint just one thing,” Amlani said. “It’s almost like everything could come crashing down, depending on how you look at it.”
Target lost 9% of its foot traffic year over year in February and 6.5% in March, according to Placer.ai research. It even lost traffic during Target Circle Week.
That’s more than Walmart, which lost 5.7% of traffic February and another 3.8% in March.
In contrast, Costco gained 2.2% in traffic in February and 7.5% in March.