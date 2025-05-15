Target announces launch of 10,000 new items for summer amid tariff pressure

In an effort to boost store foot traffic and spark renewed shopper interest, Target announced Thursday it plans to launch 10,000 new items for summer and a first-of-its-kind, free in-store giveaway event called “Hello Summer Saturdays.”
The collection of fresh items, inspired by “beach boardwalks” and “relaxed coastal living,” spans a range of categories including swimwear, outdoor entertainment, snacks, beauty and home. New items will be introduced through August.
“Millions of families have been counting down the days to summer and the Target team is excited to help them make the most of the season,” Rick Gomez chief commercial officer for Target, said in a press release.
The announcement comes on the same day Walmart pulled guidance for the ongoing quarter, citing its inability to confidently predict ongoing changes in trade policy. Despite tariffs on China being reduced for 90 days, the Arkansas-based retailer said price increases will hit shelves soon.
Target is set to report its quarterly earnings next Tuesday.
The Minneapolis-based retailer saw a short-lived boost in its foot traffic for the weeks of April 14 and 21, after 11 consecutive weeks of reduced foot traffic, according to Placer.ai. The week of April 28 saw a 5% decrease, followed by a 2.9% drop for the week of May 5.
Amidst the decline, Target has raised concerns about the impact of tariffs on business. Target CEO Brian Cornell, alongside chief executives from Walmart and Home Depot, met with President Donald Trump in April to discuss his evolving trade policy. About 30% of Target’s private-label items are sourced from China. It has a goal to cut that to 25% by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Target will also be hosting “Hello Summer Saturdays” every Saturday in June. The free giveaway event invites Target Circle members to “collect” all the charms and keychains.