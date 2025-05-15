Retail

Target announces launch of 10,000 new items for summer amid tariff pressure

The Minneapolis-based retailer is also introducing a "Hello Summer Saturdays" initiative, hoping to draw shoppers to stores.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025
Target announced it will introduce thousands of new items for summer as Walmart pulls guidance and says tariffs will increase prices. (Target)

In an effort to boost store foot traffic and spark renewed shopper interest, Target announced Thursday it plans to launch 10,000 new items for summer and a first-of-its-kind, free in-store giveaway event called “Hello Summer Saturdays.”

The collection of fresh items, inspired by “beach boardwalks” and “relaxed coastal living,” spans a range of categories including swimwear, outdoor entertainment, snacks, beauty and home. New items will be introduced through August.

“Millions of families have been counting down the days to summer and the Target team is excited to help them make the most of the season,” Rick Gomez chief commercial officer for Target, said in a press release.

The announcement comes on the same day Walmart pulled guidance for the ongoing quarter, citing its inability to confidently predict ongoing changes in trade policy. Despite tariffs on China being reduced for 90 days, the Arkansas-based retailer said price increases will hit shelves soon.

Target is set to report its quarterly earnings next Tuesday.

The Minneapolis-based retailer saw a short-lived boost in its foot traffic for the weeks of April 14 and 21, after 11 consecutive weeks of reduced foot traffic, according to Placer.ai. The week of April 28 saw a 5% decrease, followed by a 2.9% drop for the week of May 5.

Amidst the decline, Target has raised concerns about the impact of tariffs on business. Target CEO Brian Cornell, alongside chief executives from Walmart and Home Depot, met with President Donald Trump in April to discuss his evolving trade policy. About 30% of Target’s private-label items are sourced from China. It has a goal to cut that to 25% by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Target will also be hosting “Hello Summer Saturdays” every Saturday in June. The free giveaway event invites Target Circle members to “collect” all the charms and keychains.

A closely watched University of Michigan survey on consumer sentiment reported an almost 7-point drop in April from the previous month. It was the second-lowest reading in the survey’s history dating back to 1952. Respondents’ expectation for inflation a year from now also leaped to 6.7%, which would be the highest level since November 1981.

“We’re in an environment right now where consumers are feeling pressured,” said Joe Feldman, senior managing director at Telsey Advisory Group. “We’re still seeing multi-year inflation on most goods. And there’s been a general pullback on spending on discretionary goods.”

Target’s new promotions in June include a weekly Target Circle offer, such as 20% off Favorite Day treats and up to 50% off Sun Squad pool and outdoor toys, plus deals on apparel, swim and suncare. It is also running a “Hello Summer” sale from May 18-26 as a lead-up to Memorial Day. Additional deals will be available between May 23-26.

The recently announced assortment comes a little over a week after Cornell acknowledged in an email shared with staff that silence from leadership following the pullback from DEI policies had created uncertainty among employees. He said the retailer’s values of “inclusivity, connection, drive” are “not up for debate.” The note did not explicitly mention DEI or Cornell‘s meetings with Trump or Rev. Al Sharpton.

The memo came after weeks of headlines criticizing Target’s decision to rebrand its DEI initiatives and donate to Trump’s inauguration fund.

“The launch of this low-prices assortment coupled with ‘Hello Summer’ promos bring guests back into Target stores, especially if Walmart plans to raise their prices,“ said Liza Amlani, founder of Retail Strategy Group. ”Low prices, an exciting product mix and dynamic marketing activations should lure shoppers into Target stores."

