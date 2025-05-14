OSHA hits Target with nearly $30,000 in fines after Pennsylvania worker crushed to death

Federal regulators fined Target nearly $30,000 after a workplace death in Pennsylvania, less than a year after the Minneapolis-based retailer received a much higher fine for an employee death in Massachusetts.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued two violations related to the Nov. 1 death at a Pennsdale, Penn., store.
Target is contesting the penalties and did not immediately comment on the situation. A Department of Labor spokesperson declined to comment on behalf of OSHA.
The employee died after being trapped between a movable work platform and a door frame while working on a security system in the ceiling.
OSHA investigators issued Target a “serious” violation for not providing a place of employment free of hazards that “would most likely result in death or serious physical harm,” according to OSHA’s website.
Target also waited too long before reporting the death to OSHA, the report noted.
The proposed fine for the serious violation $16,550 and $13,005 for the “other-than-serious” violation of failing to notify OSHA in a timely manner.
In addition to the financial penalties, the retailer was directed to conduct a comprehensive audit of the facility to determine the location of tight and restricted areas.