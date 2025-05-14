Retail

OSHA hits Target with nearly $30,000 in fines after Pennsylvania worker crushed to death

The accident was the second employee death in less than a year at a Target facility.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 9:16PM
Minneapolis-based retailer Target ordered to pay nearly $30k for violations related to the death of a Pennsylvania employee last year. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune/TNS) (Richard Tsong-Taatarii)

Federal regulators fined Target nearly $30,000 after a workplace death in Pennsylvania, less than a year after the Minneapolis-based retailer received a much higher fine for an employee death in Massachusetts.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued two violations related to the Nov. 1 death at a Pennsdale, Penn., store.

Target is contesting the penalties and did not immediately comment on the situation. A Department of Labor spokesperson declined to comment on behalf of OSHA.

The employee died after being trapped between a movable work platform and a door frame while working on a security system in the ceiling.

OSHA investigators issued Target a “serious” violation for not providing a place of employment free of hazards that “would most likely result in death or serious physical harm,” according to OSHA’s website.

Target also waited too long before reporting the death to OSHA, the report noted.

The proposed fine for the serious violation $16,550 and $13,005 for the “other-than-serious” violation of failing to notify OSHA in a timely manner.

In addition to the financial penalties, the retailer was directed to conduct a comprehensive audit of the facility to determine the location of tight and restricted areas.

It also must ensure employees are trained in accordance with the operating manual in the use of equipment in tight spaces and restricted areas.

Target was issued a “willful” violation in connection with a February 2024 Massachusetts death. A willful violation is OSHA’s most serious and rare citation.

In November, OSHA issued a $176,000 fine in connection with the death, caused when an employee fell from a forklift at a Target location in Burlington, Mass.

According to the incident report, the employee stepped out of the basket of the forklift to cut plastic straps when he fell.

The company accepted a “repeat” violation fine higher than originally proposed in place of a willful violation. Target was cited in 2019 for similar unsafe conditions in regard to protecting employees from falling or from falling objects in its Attleboro, Mass., store.

The OSHA report said the lift should have activated an “audible beeping” alarm when the employee stepped out of the basket if the lift was above 22 inches. The lift was elevated 7 feet at the time of the accident.

Between May and December 2019, OSHA cited Target for violations in eight locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York involving blocked or obstructed access to emergency exits and fire exit routes and unsafe storage of materials in stores’ backrooms and storage areas.

Target initially contested the citations but reached a settlement in 2020 to pay $464,750 in penalties and implement enhanced actions to prevent “egress and storage safety issues” at almost 200 stores in the four states over the next two years.

See Moreicon

