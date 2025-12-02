How AI is quietly reshaping your shopping trip

From the recommendations on a store’s app to the prices flashing on digital shelf labels, artificial intelligence now shapes what shoppers see, what they buy and how products reach the shelves.
Until recently, most of it has happened behind the scenes. But retailers, including Target, are rolling out features that interact more directly with customers — a shift that could accelerate AI use and make the technology more visible.
“Every step of the way, from discovery to trial to purchase, whether it’s online or in-store, AI is embedded into all of that,” said Toopan Bagchi, managing director of Starship Advisors.
Gen AI and the supply chain
Before products reach shelves, retailers are already using machine learning to predict demand, plan shipments and reroute inventory.
But generative AI — today’s technology buzzword — could take that a step further, said Dayton Steele, assistant professor of supply chain and operations at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.
Unlike machine learning, generative AI can pull from unstructured data such as videos, customer reviews and social media chatter. It also can track which items shoppers pick up and put back via sensors, potentially improving on-shelf availability at individual stores.
For now, Steele said, generative AI isn’t capable of operating independently, likening it to a “B+ student that can do a lot of tasks at a B+ level.”
He added that AI performs best with historical data, such as last year’s weather or inventory trends, while humans can draw on context to respond to unexpected events, like the COVID-19 pandemic.