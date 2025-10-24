MN Fortune 500

Downtown Minneapolis boosters, economists say Target's layoffs concerning but not surprising

The Minneapolis-based company said the decision wasn’t about reducing costs but about improving efficiency. Yet economists said the move reflects larger economic trends.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 24, 2025 at 6:01PM
Target said the cuts aren't about reducing costs but about improving efficiency and decision-making. But economists said the move reflects larger trends rippling through Minnesota and the national economy. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke made his first major move Thursday, announcing Target Corp. would cut about 8% of it global corporate staff.

The Minneapolis-based company said the decision to cut about 1,800 positions wasn’t about reducing costs but about improving efficiency and decision-making.

Yet economists said the move more reflects larger trends rippling through Minnesota and the national economy, which are only exacerbated by the company’s struggles over the past few years.

“Minnesota’s economy is a lot like the nation’s,” said Louis Johnston, professor of economics at the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University. “The job market is kind of frozen right now. People aren’t quitting, and employers aren’t hiring. We’re starting to see cracks where businesses are finally deciding, ‘OK, we have to make a move.’”

With Target among downtown Minneapolis’ largest employers, and with the Twin Cities economy heavily reliant on professional corporate jobs, the announcement has raised concerns about what moves like this could signal.

Companies like Target and General Mills are looking ahead to slower growth, Johnston said, driven by new tariffs and economic uncertainty, which could dampen consumer spending. At the same time, advances in artificial intelligence are reshaping corporate workforces, especially for entry and mid-level positions.

“The place where AI is really making a difference is those analyst and specialist jobs that used to go to recent college graduates,” Johnston said. “You can now use AI, or a combination of a person with less education and AI, to do that work.”

He compared this moment to previous waves of technological change, for example when computers gradually replaced clerical workers. Adoption of AI has the potential to replace workers, improve productivity and create different jobs.

“The question is which force will be stronger, and right now, we can’t tell,” he said.

Target said in its second quarter earnings that the company has invested in more than 10,000 new generative AI licenses.

While the retailer said its restructuring wasn’t about cutting costs, Johnston said there’s an economic reality to the move.

“Of course it is,” he said. “It’s not so much cutting costs as trying to keep them from growing as fast as they would otherwise.

Target said leadership roles will be cut at three times the rate of other jobs. Employees find out Tuesday whether they still have jobs.

The move comes during a transition time. Fiddelke, currently the company’s chief operating officer, takes over the CEO suite next year. Current CEO Brian Cornell will remain executive chair of Target’s board.

The retailer already has faced criticism for the similarity between Fiddelke’s move on Thursday and one made by Cornell a decade ago shortly after he took over the helm.

Cornell described his 2015 restructuring plan, which eliminated 1,700 jobs and closed 1,400 open positions, as a way to make the company “a much more agile, effective organization.”

Adam Duininck, CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, said Target’s layoffs were difficult news for the city but not entirely surprising given the company’s recent challenges.

“There’s going to be some ebb and flow to industry cycles,” Duininck said. “But the concern that we have is we always want to be a city that is growing economically and has businesses that are thriving.”

The layoffs likely won’t have a major effect on downtown foot traffic, Duininck said.

About 170,000 to 175,000 employees now come downtown on a typical day, he said, so the loss of roughly 1,000 workers may “move the needle a little bit,” but won’t significantly alter overall activity.

The organization tracks headcounts for the city’s 15 largest employers. Last year, six grew, six stayed flat and three reduced staff.

Target’s downtown headquarters count was unchanged from 2023 to 2024, according to the Mpls Downtown Council’s data. The retailer has not yet said how the cuts will shake out between its Minnesota workforce and its India team.

“While the layoffs are unfortunate for affected employees, the mayor is confident Target will remain a key partner in strengthening and growing downtown Minneapolis,” a spokeswoman for the city of Minneapolis said, adding that Mayor Jacob Frey has been in touch with the company.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see other major Minnesota employers make similar moves in the months ahead, Johnston said.

“Every company, no matter how big or small, is asking what the right size and skill composition of their workforce should be,” he said. “Technology is changing so fast that they need to stay on top of it.”

Target’s stock barely moved following Thursday’s announcement, suggesting analysts are waiting to see results — not just reductions, said David Bellinger, consumer growth director at Mizuho. He estimated the cuts could save the company about $100 million annually, which could go toward improving its website, stores and grocery offerings.

“Above all, we caution investors that the business has not yet had its ‘kitchen sink’ moment,” Bellinger wrote in an analyst note, adding that more restructuring could follow after the holidays.

Target declined to comment on whether more cuts are planned. Moves like this, Bellinger said, signal that Target is trying to fix deeper problems within the company, even if its performance remains under pressure.

Carson Hartzog

Retail reporter

Carson Hartzog is a business reporter covering Target, Best Buy and the various malls.

