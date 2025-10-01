MN Fortune 500

Activist investor group calls for independent board chair, not Brian Cornell

The Accountability Board filed a shareholder proposal Wednesday calling for Target to amend its bylaws to require an independent board chair. Cornell is set to retain his chair position once he steps down as CEO.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 1, 2025 at 4:52PM
The proposal for an independent board chair by the Accountability Board comes in response to the appointment of outgoing CEO Brian Cornell as executive chair. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Target is facing pressure from shareholder activists who don’t want Brian Cornell to retain his board chair status when Michael Fiddelke takes over as CEO.

They also want the board to permanently reshape how the Minneapolis-based retailer governs its boardroom leadership.

The investors, who make up the Accountability Board, filed a shareholder proposal Wednesday calling for Target to amend its bylaws to require an independent board chair. That person, they said, should be someone who has not been an executive at the company in the past three years.

The move is aimed directly at the retailer’s plan for Cornell to remain executive chair after he steps down as CEO in February, a decision that drew sharp criticism from analysts.

The group argued that maintaining Cornell as executive chair blurs the lines between management and oversight at a time when Target’s financial and reputational performance is under strain.

“These problems have all occurred under a leadership structure where the chair of the board is also an executive of the company, which is widely regarded as not the best form of board oversight,” said Matt Prescott, president of Accountability Board.

Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Accountability Board also has investments in Walmart, Amazon, McDonald’s and Kroger.

Founded by former Humane Society employees Prescott and Joshua Balk, the Accountability Board has previously pushed proposals on environmental and animal welfare issues. Past efforts include asking McDonald’s and other restaurant chains to disclose food waste measurements and pressing Walmart to require its suppliers to phase out the use of sow cages under a set timeline.

Target’s stock has fallen 44% in the past five years, lessening gains made during its pandemic boom.

More recently, investors have been concerned about the company’s handling of diversity policies, supply chain pressures from tariffs and slowing consumer demand for non-essential goods — Target’s primary moneymaker.

The company’s shares fell more than 6% after announcing Cornell’s planned transition and Fiddelke’s appointment as CEO. It then slid 31% over the following month, according to the shareholder group’s filing.

“The proposal is necessary, but it will also be uncomfortable for Target as it puts the focus back on its poor decision-making and the leadership debate,” wrote Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, in an email.

Saunders also called Cornell’s move to executive chair a “consolation prize” rather than something that was “in the interests of investors and the long-term health of the company.”

The Accountability Board said an independent chair is a “crucial step” to ensure the board represents shareholder interests “free from executive entanglements.”

Its proposal points to inconsistent sales growth, weakening foot traffic and ongoing controversies as evidence the current structure has failed to protect investors.

More than a third of consumer companies adopt an executive chair structure during CEO transitions, according to data from executive search firm Spencer Stuart. Two-thirds of Target’s Board have held executive chair positions elsewhere, according to the group’s proposal.

Target faced a similar push in 2015, only a year after Cornell took over as CEO. Nearly 40% of shareholders supported a proposal for an independent chair. Cornell was serving as both chairman of the board and CEO.

The company made the decision that year to pull out of Canada, a failed expansion that cost Target billions. The retailer’s U.S. store count also fell by three in 2014 and grew by two in 2015.

Shortly after Canada, Cornell restructured the company, a process that ended 1,700 jobs, or 13%, in its corporate offices downtown and in Brooklyn Park.

“[The 2015 proposal] was at a time when Target’s performance was very strong,“ Prescott said. ”Fast forward a decade, and Target is seriously underperforming its peers, and we think that this proposal stands an even better chance of passing.”

Carson Hartzog

Retail reporter

Carson Hartzog is a business reporter covering Target, Best Buy and the various malls.

