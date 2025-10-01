Activist investor group calls for independent board chair, not Brian Cornell

Target is facing pressure from shareholder activists who don’t want Brian Cornell to retain his board chair status when Michael Fiddelke takes over as CEO.
They also want the board to permanently reshape how the Minneapolis-based retailer governs its boardroom leadership.
The investors, who make up the Accountability Board, filed a shareholder proposal Wednesday calling for Target to amend its bylaws to require an independent board chair. That person, they said, should be someone who has not been an executive at the company in the past three years.
The move is aimed directly at the retailer’s plan for Cornell to remain executive chair after he steps down as CEO in February, a decision that drew sharp criticism from analysts.
The group argued that maintaining Cornell as executive chair blurs the lines between management and oversight at a time when Target’s financial and reputational performance is under strain.
“These problems have all occurred under a leadership structure where the chair of the board is also an executive of the company, which is widely regarded as not the best form of board oversight,” said Matt Prescott, president of Accountability Board.
Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Accountability Board also has investments in Walmart, Amazon, McDonald’s and Kroger.