Target CEO acknowledges silence from leadership has created uncertainty among workers

Target CEO Brian Cornell acknowledged in an email to staff a gap in communications over the past few months that has led to uncertainty.
The Monday email acknowledged that it has been “a tough few months” between the retail economy “headlines, social media and conversations that may have left you wondering.”
Cornell said Target’s culture and commitment to staff has not changed.
“I recognize that silence from us has created uncertainty, so I want to be very clear: We are still the Target you know and believe in,” the email said.
Since the start of the year, Target’s foot traffic has been down, President Donald Trump levied tariffs on goods from countries around the world and the company’s leadership pulled back on diversity goals, leading to boycotts by Black leaders.
But Cornell said in the email the retailer’s values of “inclusivity, connection, drive” are “not up for debate.”
The note also highlighted Target’s scale as an employer, its products and experience and its team members and connections to communities.
“We’re committed to sharing more of that impact with you and our guests because it reinforces our values and shows the real heart of our team,” Cornell wrote.