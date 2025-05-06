Retail

Target CEO acknowledges silence from leadership has created uncertainty among workers

In an all-staff email, Brian Cornell promised more communication and said the company is committed to its staff and values.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 6, 2025 at 8:24PM
Brian Cornell, Target's new CEO, toured the Nicollet Mall Target store in downtown Minneapolis.
Target CEO Brian Cornell, seen here at the downtown store on Nicollet Mall, sent an email Monday to all workers promising more communications about the issues the Minneapolis-based retail giant is facing. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Target CEO Brian Cornell acknowledged in an email to staff a gap in communications over the past few months that has led to uncertainty.

The Monday email acknowledged that it has been “a tough few months” between the retail economy “headlines, social media and conversations that may have left you wondering.”

Cornell said Target’s culture and commitment to staff has not changed.

“I recognize that silence from us has created uncertainty, so I want to be very clear: We are still the Target you know and believe in,” the email said.

Since the start of the year, Target’s foot traffic has been down, President Donald Trump levied tariffs on goods from countries around the world and the company’s leadership pulled back on diversity goals, leading to boycotts by Black leaders.

But Cornell said in the email the retailer’s values of “inclusivity, connection, drive” are “not up for debate.”

The note also highlighted Target’s scale as an employer, its products and experience and its team members and connections to communities.

“We’re committed to sharing more of that impact with you and our guests because it reinforces our values and shows the real heart of our team,” Cornell wrote.

Retail analyst and managing director of GlobalData Retail Neil Saunders said this isn’t something that should need to be communicated on a special basis, suggesting a disconnect between management and stores.

He also mentioned an element of “denial,” something that he said has become common for Target.

“They say ‘Our products and experience are second to none.’ Well, actually, no, they’re not,” Saunders said. “That’s not true anymore.”

Related Coverage

Retail

Target predicts slow-growth year as consumer stress intensifies

Retail

Target calls CEO Brian Cornell’s meeting with Trump about tariffs ‘productive’

Retail

The Rev. Al Sharpton calls meeting with Target CEO over DEI rollbacks ‘constructive’

The email comes after 11 consistent weeks of decreased foot traffic. Foot traffic was up slightly the weeks of April 14 and April 21, according to data from Placer.ai. But the retailer’s foot traffic was down 3.3% for April.

In recent weeks, Cornell met with Rev. Al Sharpton and boycott leaders to discuss the company’s decision to roll back its DEI initiatives and with Trump to highlight the impact of tariffs on retailers. These meetings were not mentioned in the email sent to staff.

“The world around us is noisier and more complicated, but that doesn’t change who we are,” the email said. “Every day our team lifts each other up, goes the distance to care for our guests and generously supports the communities we call home. You make Target, Target. Thank you for being part of the team and all you’re doing to help us move forward together.”

He signed off with a promise of continued communication.

Retail consultant Carol Spieckerman said Cornell would be wise to schedule a series of town halls to demonstrate his willingness to listen and continue the conversation.

His email is “drawing attention to the communication vacuum without explaining it,” she said.

In addition, “his email acknowledges but doesn’t take responsibility for any of the concerns and controversies surrounding the company. The tone implies that things are happening around and to Target that are out of its control,” Spieckerman said.

Spieckerman and Saunders were both critical of Cornell’s failure to address the problems directly in the email.

“It’s a really jumbled email, and you know if it’s come from Brian Cornell, it’s probably been through about 30 different people and various PR teams, and it still comes out as this big jumbled mess,” Saunders said.

Target needs to communicate honestly to avoid continued speculation. Saunders thinks the media scrutiny is a result of the retailer’s inability to get ahead of things, instead letting other people fill the “void” with discussion.

A Target spokesperson said: “Target’s team members are the foundation of our success — they support our guests, strengthen the 2,000 communities we serve, and impact millions of lives nationwide. As we continue to run our business, it’s more important than ever to keep our team aligned on who we are and what we can achieve together.”

about the writer

about the writer

Carson Hartzog

Reporter

Carson Hartzog is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Retail

See More

Retail

Target CEO acknowledges silence from leadership has created uncertainty among workers

Brian Cornell, Target's new CEO, toured the Nicollet Mall Target store in downtown Minneapolis.

In an all-staff email, Brian Cornell promised more communication and said the company is committed to its staff and values.

MN Fortune 500

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry’s pay down more than 10% to $9.2M

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry greeted employees and then customers as the the Richfield Best Buy store opened on Thanksgiving.

Culture

As Joanns shutter, Minnesotans flock to a ‘sewer’s Disneyland’

card image