Target leans into collabs from Taylor Swift to Woolrich for holiday season

Taylor Swift. “Wicked.” “Stranger Things.” Woolrich.
Target is rolling out a string of exclusive collaborations and in-store experiences to spur holiday spending at a time of cooling consumer confidence.
Surveys point to lower spending already, as Target enters the all-important holiday season with inconsistent sales and falling store traffic.
The Minneapolis-based retailer is betting the steady stream of promotions will help attract finicky consumers. The chain also released 20,000 items under $20.
“Every week throughout the entire holiday season, consumers will see hundreds of new items, which will just keep us really fresh, keep us really exciting, keep us really relevant,” said Jill Sando, Target’s chief merchandising officer.
PwC’s annual Holiday Outlook survey, released in September, found shoppers planned to cut their holiday budgets by an average of 5% — the first notable decline since 2020.
Deloitte’s holiday retail survey showed expected spending is down 10% from last year, and more than half of consumers expect the economy to weaken in the next six months, marking the lowest point since the firm began tracking sentiment in 1997.
That could make Target’s weekly push of new merchandise a tough sell as consumers grow more concerned about tariffs and job security.