Swifties flock to Target stores for midnight ‘Showgirl’ release

Like all of the other customers hanging out at Edina’s Target store at midnight on Thursday, Jamie Schaffer and her 13-year-old daughter, Emilia, were there for a special reason: to be among the first people in Minnesota to get their hands on Taylor Swift’s new album.
They were also on a not-so-special mission.
“We need toilet paper, too,” Jamie said with a shrug.
The Schaffers were among 100 or so patrons who lined up at the electronics counter at the back of the store for the midnight release of Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl,” officially out Friday.
By midday Friday, the record will undoubtedly be the No. 1 streaming album in the world on its way to becoming the biggest LP of 2025. At 12:01 a.m., though, 15-year-old Ellie Niezgodski of Chaska — first in line in Edina — was one of the only people in the Central Time Zone to own the record.
“It’s gorgeous,” Niezgodski said of her LP’s cover, which showed Swift in a bejeweled, gold-hued, Las Vegas showgirl-style outfit. (There are at least a dozen different album covers in circulation.)
Edina’s Target was one of two stores in the Twin Cities and 500 around the country to stay open more than two hours late for the occasion. As with several of her past albums, Swift made a deal with the Minneapolis retail chain to sell exclusive vinyl and CD copies of the new record.
The Swifties who turned out for the midnight sale ranged in age from grade-schoolers to grandmothers. One mom, Nancy Daigleof Burnsville, lined up to buy a vinyl copy for her daughter who’s away at college, and who had listened to Swift’s music while undergoing brain surgery few years ago.