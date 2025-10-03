Music

Swifties flock to Target stores for midnight 'Showgirl' release

Taylor Swift’s new album came out overnight, and some Minnesota fans couldn’t wait to own it.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 3, 2025 at 11:22AM
Cora Dirckx and her daughters Chloe, 13, Clara, 6, and Charlotte, 10, choose from the CDs editions of Taylor Swift’s new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," at Target in Edina after midnight on Friday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Like all of the other customers hanging out at Edina’s Target store at midnight on Thursday, Jamie Schaffer and her 13-year-old daughter, Emilia, were there for a special reason: to be among the first people in Minnesota to get their hands on Taylor Swift’s new album.

They were also on a not-so-special mission.

“We need toilet paper, too,” Jamie said with a shrug.

The Schaffers were among 100 or so patrons who lined up at the electronics counter at the back of the store for the midnight release of Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl,” officially out Friday.

By midday Friday, the record will undoubtedly be the No. 1 streaming album in the world on its way to becoming the biggest LP of 2025. At 12:01 a.m., though, 15-year-old Ellie Niezgodski of Chaska — first in line in Edina — was one of the only people in the Central Time Zone to own the record.

“It’s gorgeous,” Niezgodski said of her LP’s cover, which showed Swift in a bejeweled, gold-hued, Las Vegas showgirl-style outfit. (There are at least a dozen different album covers in circulation.)

Fans held up "The Life of a Showgirl" at Target's midnight sale of the album in Edina. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Edina’s Target was one of two stores in the Twin Cities and 500 around the country to stay open more than two hours late for the occasion. As with several of her past albums, Swift made a deal with the Minneapolis retail chain to sell exclusive vinyl and CD copies of the new record.

The Swifties who turned out for the midnight sale ranged in age from grade-schoolers to grandmothers. One mom, Nancy Daigleof Burnsville, lined up to buy a vinyl copy for her daughter who’s away at college, and who had listened to Swift’s music while undergoing brain surgery few years ago.

“She’s pretty special to us,” Daigle said of the 35-year-old singer.

Another mom, Vanessa Goodwin, was one of many in line negotiating with her daughter, Harper, over how late she could stay up to listen to the record despite having school in the morning.

“It’s a special enough occasion for her, I think it’s worth it,” Vanessa Goodwin said.

Related Coverage

Dads were there, too. And no, none of them were complaining.

“I used to do this for Pearl Jam records and know how fun an experience it can be,” said Chris Connaker of Robbinsdale.

Connaker’s 13-year-old daughter, Shirley, didn’t have to wait to get home to listen to the record like dad had to in the ancient days. She was one of the many fans already streaming the record through earbuds while waiting at Target (the second song, “Elizabeth Taylor,” was her early favorite, she reported).

“The Life of a Showgirl” hit streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music at midnight Eastern Time, so Minnesotans got to listen to it starting at 11 p.m. Thursday. It will be available in other stores at opening time Friday, including Twin Cities indie stores like the Electric Fetus and Down in the Valley, who are getting their own limited-editions versions.

Only Target stores had the so-called “Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer”-colored vinyl pressing of “Showgirl.” Surely a color as fancy as that warranted the $34.99 price tag. The retail chain also sold CD versions of the record with one of three posters for $14.99. Many fans bought both formats.

Anticipation for “The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift’s 12th album, was heightened by a few more factors than just the usual Swiftie mania.

No singles from it were released ahead of time, so fans did not quite know what to expect. One big clue, though, was Swift’s choice of producers, Swedish duo Max Martin and Shellback, with whom she worked on three of her best-loved albums of the 2010s, “Red,” “1989” and “Reputation.” Fans also were excited to learn “Espresso” hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter is a featured guest on the title track.

Those details — along with Swift’s hyper-documented romance and engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — indicated that she had moved away from the more downbeat, introspective tone of 2024’s “The Tortured Poet’s Department” and 2022’s “Midnights.”

Fans at the Target party were happy to hear Taylor sounding happy again.

“It reminds me of ‘1989,’ how poppy it is, but it’s also still lyrically complex like ‘Tortured Poets,’” said Ally Deitermann, a University of Minnesota student, who was lightly dancing through the aisles with her friend, Ellen Mullen.

Whitney Wilson of Medina holds up Taylor Swift’s new album after buying it just after midnight Friday at Target in Edina. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One mega-fan, Whitney Wilson of Medina, went out to the Target parking lot to have plenty of room to stream the new album while wearing a fancy orange cocktail dress akin to the “Showgirl” artwork.

“It’s definitely one to dance to,” she cheered.

Also celebrating her 29th birthday, Wilson was headed to the airport after Target to catch a 5:15 a.m. flight to New York City, where she planned to meet up with other Swifties under the album’s giant Times Square billboard and then head to a movie theater to see “Taylor Swift: Life of a Showgirl.”

The promotional film for the record — showing on multiple screens in many theaters across Minnesota starting at 3 p.m. Friday — is also already shaping up to be a hit, with Variety reporting a $35-$40 million opening weekend at the box office.

Just as the singer’s mega-stardom doesn’t seem to be waning, Wilson seemed ready for a long day celebrating her favorite artist.

“I’m turning 29 and loving life,” she said, “just like Taylor is these days.”

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough to earn a shoutout from Prince during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

