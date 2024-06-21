Stay out too late dancing to Taylor Swift at these Minneapolis events

Drag queen Sasha Cassadine doesn’t know exactly what she will sing at Cowboy Jack’s Taylor Swift dance party on Friday, since the album the party is celebrating hasn’t had any singles released from it.
Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” drops Friday at midnight, and Cassadine, a Swifty herself and host of the dance party, is up for the challenge.
“You just pray and hope for the best when you have to learn a song in only, what, a few hours,” Cassadine said.
As for what she will wear, Cassadine plans on pulling information from what Swift has put out so far: the name of the album, its cover and photoshoots posted on social media.
“I’m going to do something flashy, showgirl, Vegas-y,” Cassadine said.
Audience members can expect to have a good time and feel a lot of love in the room, Cassadine said.
She will be joined by two members of her drag family: her drag glam-baby, Ken Doll, and drag niece, Frozaen Pissás. DJ Larry Peace will be in charge of the music for the night, and there will be a Taylor Swift costume contest as well.
Fine Line is also prepared for the expected hype around “The Life of a Showgirl.”