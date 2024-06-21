Music

Stay out too late dancing to Taylor Swift at these Minneapolis events

Make the whole place shimmer with singing and dancing to Taylor Swift’s discography.

By Alexis Letang

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2025 at 11:00AM
Taylor Swift, performing in London on June 21, 2024, as part of her Eras Tour, will release "The Life of a Showgirl" on Friday at midnight. (Scott A Garfitt/The Associated Press)

Drag queen Sasha Cassadine doesn’t know exactly what she will sing at Cowboy Jack’s Taylor Swift dance party on Friday, since the album the party is celebrating hasn’t had any singles released from it.

Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” drops Friday at midnight, and Cassadine, a Swifty herself and host of the dance party, is up for the challenge.

“You just pray and hope for the best when you have to learn a song in only, what, a few hours,” Cassadine said.

As for what she will wear, Cassadine plans on pulling information from what Swift has put out so far: the name of the album, its cover and photoshoots posted on social media.

“I’m going to do something flashy, showgirl, Vegas-y,” Cassadine said.

View post on Instagram
 

Audience members can expect to have a good time and feel a lot of love in the room, Cassadine said.

She will be joined by two members of her drag family: her drag glam-baby, Ken Doll, and drag niece, Frozaen Pissás. DJ Larry Peace will be in charge of the music for the night, and there will be a Taylor Swift costume contest as well.

Fine Line is also prepared for the expected hype around “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Friday’s Party of a Showgirl dance event is put on by 22 & good 4 u, a dance party brand named after Taylor Swift’s “22” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u.”

In a statement, the brand said they will bring in DJ Trent from Phoenix for the Minneapolis dance party. While the event starts at 9 p.m., attendees have an hour to get there before the new album will play from beginning to end.

For those who can’t get enough, Swift’s discography will continue to play throughout the night.

From late-night Target runs to dance parties to movie theater screenings, anyone looking to join in on the excitement of the release has plenty of opportunities this weekend.

