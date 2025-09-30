Where to buy — and celebrate — Taylor Swift’s new album in Minnesota

When Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album is released on Friday, some Target stores are staying open until 1 a.m. so Swifties can buy “The Life of a Showgirl” at midnight.
Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, customers can collect a physical or digital ticket to reserve their purchase. At 11:45 p.m., people with tickets can wait in line to make their purchase at midnight.
Guests can get up to four of each item available. Most of the items available will be Target exclusives, including a limited run of vinyl and three CD with poster editions.
If you can’t or don’t want to stay up that late, you can pre-order on Target’s website, and all Targets will have “The Life of a Showgirl” available in stores Oct. 3, along with many other retailers.
Minnesota Target stores staying open late
- Alexandria: 4404 Hwy. 29 S.
- Baxter: 14546 Dellwood Dr. N.
- Bemidji: 2100 Paul Bunyan Dr. NW.
- Duluth: 1902 Miller Trunk Hwy.
- Edina: 7000 York Av. S.
- Grand Rapids: 2140 S. Pokegama Av.
- Mankato: 1850 Adams St.
- Rochester: 3827 Marketplace Dr. NW.
- Roseville: 1515 County Road B W.
- St. Cloud: 4201 W. Division St.
- Virginia: 1001 13th St. S.
The movie
For fans who want more than listening to the album, some movie theaters will show “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” Oct. 3-5. The film will feature the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia,” lyric videos and Swift’s personal reflections on the album.
In addition to AMC Theatres, the Main Cinema in Minneapolis will participate in the worldwide event.
AMC’s website says singing and dancing are allowed as long as viewers don’t stand on the seats or block the aisles and stairs. Tickets are $12.
More celebrating
If the album and the movie aren’t enough, there’s more. The Fine Line and Cowboy Jack’s in downtown Minneapolis have Taylor-themed dance parties Friday night.