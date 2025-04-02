Target, Kate Spade team up for exclusive merchandise to drop this month

Target’s latest limited collection is with Kate Spade New York.
The collection, which will include clothing, home and entertainment items, will be available on Target.com and in most Target stores beginning April 12.
“Kate Spade New York has always been rooted in joy. Our products deliver a distinct point of view that blends effortless style with a youthful edge,” said Charlotte Warshaw, a Kate Spade New York vice president who handles global licensing and collaborations, in a statement. “This iconic collaboration with Target does just that.”
This marks one of the Minneapolis-based retailer’s largest collections to date and includes more than 300 items. Previous limited-time partnerships have featured Lilly Pulitzer, LoveShackFancy and Diane von Furstenberg.
Target said in a release the partnership offers “anything and everything guests might need to style, decorate and host with ease.”
Items in the collection include colorful party décor, such as balloons and lanterns, “eclectic” drink and dining ware, as well as pillows, cornhole and paper goods. More expensive products include a party tent and a designer bicycle.
In the apparel section, guests will find graphic tees, matching Mommy & Me sets, skirts, dresses, classic handbags, bag charms, hair accessories and more.
Target and Kate Spade worked two years to finalize the collection.