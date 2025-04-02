Retail

Target, Kate Spade team up for exclusive merchandise to drop this month

The partnership marks one of the largest to date for the Minneapolis-based retailer, featuring more than 300 items.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 3:20PM
Target is teaming up with Kate Spade for a limited-time collection, launching on Target.com and most Target stores on April 12. (Target)

Target’s latest limited collection is with Kate Spade New York.

The collection, which will include clothing, home and entertainment items, will be available on Target.com and in most Target stores beginning April 12.

“Kate Spade New York has always been rooted in joy. Our products deliver a distinct point of view that blends effortless style with a youthful edge,” said Charlotte Warshaw, a Kate Spade New York vice president who handles global licensing and collaborations, in a statement. “This iconic collaboration with Target does just that.”

Target's partnership with Kate Spade will include accessories and home decor, featuring a crisp color palette and fresh takes on nostalgic patterns.

This marks one of the Minneapolis-based retailer’s largest collections to date and includes more than 300 items. Previous limited-time partnerships have featured Lilly Pulitzer, LoveShackFancy and Diane von Furstenberg.

Target said in a release the partnership offers “anything and everything guests might need to style, decorate and host with ease.”

Items in the collection include colorful party décor, such as balloons and lanterns, “eclectic” drink and dining ware, as well as pillows, cornhole and paper goods. More expensive products include a party tent and a designer bicycle.

The Target/Kate Spade collection features apparel for kids, including graphic tees and matching Mommy & Me sets.

In the apparel section, guests will find graphic tees, matching Mommy & Me sets, skirts, dresses, classic handbags, bag charms, hair accessories and more.

Target and Kate Spade worked two years to finalize the collection.

“With versatile pieces that work for every occasion and can’t-miss prices, this partnership brings together Kate Spade’s signature style with Target’s legacy of making the best design accessible to all,” Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer for Target, said in a statement.

The announcement follows the retailer’s upgraded Circle Week deals.

At a fourth quarter investors day, the company announced its plan to propel growth by more than $15 billion in five years, saying it was seeing continued success around the holidays.

“We’re going big on seasons and holidays in the role we play in major life moments like back-to-college,” said Rick Gomez, chief commercial officer for Target, in the last earnings call.

Carson Hartzog

Reporter

Carson Hartzog is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

