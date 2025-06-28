Target faces serious challenges as CEO Cornell’s retirement nears

Brian Cornell is near the end of an 11-year tenure as Target’s CEO, and he will leave with industry-leading successes and plenty of unfinished business.
Target’s been hurt in the last three years by operational missteps, inflation’s dampening of consumer sentiment and now tariff costs. On top of all this, the company found itself in the crosshairs of America’s culture wars.
Cornell, 66, formed strategies to deal with all of it. But in September 2022, Target extended Cornell’s contract for three more years — and that time comes due in a few months.
That means the outcome of his efforts to reignite growth will depend on the man expected to succeed him, Michael Fiddelke, Target’s chief operating officer.
Target hasn’t officially named Fiddelke, 49, who spent his career at the company, including five years as chief financial officer. In a leadership shakeup last month, Target gave him additional responsibilities for hastening improvements across the company.
“It builds off Michael’s over 20 years of experience in different roles at Target,” Cornell said during a joint interview with Fiddelke at the company’s downtown Minneapolis headquarters this week.
While declining to talk about the apparent succession-in-the-making, Cornell readily praised Fiddelke over the 40-minute conversation.
“We put a lot of time in talent development,” Cornell said. “Michael’s a great example. He’s been in HR. He’s been in store operations. He’s had roles in merchandising. He was our CFO. So it gives him a great background to understand the total company.”