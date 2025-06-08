Sheletta: Black women are still being blacked out of history

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
A few months ago, I wrote a column that called for a boycott of Walmart after the retail giant rolled back its diversity initiatives. I researched Black-led boycotts from the civil rights era, looking for parallels between the courageous struggles of the past and the battle for freedom that we continue to fight today.
I found similarities, all right, but not in the way I was expecting.
From the files of the Associated Press, the gold standard of journalism, I found a 1956 photograph of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., sitting on a city bus in Montgomery, Ala. Taken at the successful conclusion of the historic bus boycott, the picture shows King with the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, the Rev. Glenn Smiley and an “unidentified woman.”
As I looked through the files, I found another AP picture of King in 1965, arm-in-arm in Selma at a civil rights march with Rev. Abernathy, James Foreman, Jesse Douglas, John Lewis and, once again, an “unidentified woman.”
These two unnamed Black ladies were not random people at the edge of the crowd. In these photographs, taken at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, they both appear as poised and well-dressed as their male counterparts in the snapshots.
Listen, I just started writing for the Minnesota Star Tribune last August, but I’ve been a broadcaster for a very long time. In fact, this is my 25th year as a journalist. I walked across the stage at the University of Houston in May 2004 and the next day I was working on the assignments desk at KPLC TV, the NBC affiliate in Lake Charles, La., and I’ve been working in newsrooms ever since.