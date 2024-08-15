Meet the 11 new contributing columnists of Strib Voices

Warfa has been a leader in federal and state government as well as in philanthropy and the private sector. He was most recently a presidential appointee to the U.S. State Department, where he served as a senior adviser. He was previously a deputy commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. At the time, he was the highest-ranking African immigrant official in the executive branch of Minnesota state government. He’s currently serving on the 2024 Harris-Walz campaign. His second book, “The Transformational Leader: Twelve Practices for Driving Lasting Changing,” will be published in September. He lives in a southern suburb of the Twin Cities.