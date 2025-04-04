Karen Read's lawyers appeal to US Supreme Court ahead of retrial over death of her police boyfriend

Karen Read’s lawyers have filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court in their bid to drop some charges against her and at least 10 jurors have been chosen in her retrial, less than a year after a judge declared a mistrial on charges that she was responsible for the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.
Jury selection began Tuesday. Lawyers are seeking to seat 16 jurors, with four serving as alternates.
Read, of Mansfield, is accused of striking her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in 2022 outside a house party in the town of Canton. Her attorneys have said O’Keefe was actually killed by someone else, possibly another law enforcement agent who was at the party, and that she was framed.
Last year, the judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.
After the trial, several jurors came forward to say the group was unanimous in finding Read not guilty of the most serious charge, second-degree murder, and a lesser charge. Despite attempts by Read’s lawyers to get those charges dismissed, she will face the same counts as she did at her first trial. They also failed to have the entire case tossed, arguing governmental misconduct.
A rocky relationship turns deadly
Read, who worked as a financial analyst and Bentley College adjunct professor before she was charged, faces second-degree murder and other charges in the death of John O’Keefe, who was 46 when he died. The 16-year police veteran was found unresponsive outside the home of a fellow Boston police officer.
After a night out drinking, prosecutors say Read, who is 45, dropped off O’Keefe at the house party just after midnight. As she made a three-point turn, prosecutors say, she struck O’Keefe before driving away. She returned hours later to find him in a snowbank.