Olson’s cheers and jeers: Attaboy, Wisconsin, for rejecting Musk’s millions

Jeers to laudable but confusing bipartisan efforts at the Capitol to stretch the boundaries of how millions in Legacy Amendment proceeds are spent on arts, culture and heritage. In 2008, voters approved the Legacy Amendment, which increased the state sales tax by three-eighths of 1% until 2034 with the revenue going to four funds, one of which is arts related. That was broadly described as preserving the state’s historical and cultural resources, sharing stories and resources, connecting Minnesotans to each other and history. Some of the spending in the current iteration of the bill includes: $275,000 to Forest Lake, the boyhood home of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, for construction of a Veterans Memorial; $700,000 to St. Paul for ice sculptures at Lake Phalen; $200,000 to Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, a nonprofit organization celebrating the “sacred dessert” of Black people; $200,000 to celebrate thoroughbred horse racing at Canterbury Park; $1.8 million to Taste of Minnesota for event infrastructure; $100,000 to St. Paul’s SIR Boxing Club; $150,000 for Delano’s Sesquicentennial celebration. A lot of the proposals in the bill are worthwhile, while others leave one questioning the actual definition of art funding. The bill isn’t final yet so the recipients and amounts will likely change and perhaps a clearer focus on what constitute art will emerge. See the Senate version of the bill, which is still a work in progress.