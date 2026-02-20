Cheers & Jeers: As leaders return to the Capitol, Melissa Hortman’s legacy endures

The Minnesota Wild player scored the winning goal for the U.S. Olympic team in overtime against Sweden, sending the U.S. team to the medal round. Hughes was already getting a cheer before that goal Wednesday for gamely going along with the internet buzz that he’s haunted by Victorian ghosts. Hughes is a star for his ridiculous speed and alacrity with the puck, but in NHL internet fandom he’s also known for his slack, serious facial expression. In an interview from Italy, Hughes addressed the topic with the Boston Globe, saying that he’s usually “pretty zoned in on what’s going on with myself and trying to get ready to do what I need to do.” The guy’s default setting is deadly serious. He rarely cracks a smile, and that’s OK. Don’t go changing, Hughes, just stay healthy and keep bedeviling opponents.