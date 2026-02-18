Olson: Minnesotans just showed their true character. Legislators, follow their lead.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Enough, already, with the low expectations for the 2026 Legislature.
It’s been an unimaginably difficult period for Minnesota. In the eight months since the 2025 legislative session adjourned, Minnesotans have endured a historic stretch of violence and pain.
In June, former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were assassinated in their home. Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, and his wife, Yvette, were shot. In August, two children died in the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church. In recent weeks, two Minneapolis residents were killed by federal agents in a massive federal immigration deployment that continues to inflict economic damage and instill fear.
The Legislature began Tuesday with a solemn remembrance of the Hortmans in the House chamber. It is from their legacy and the actions of ordinary Minnesotans that our 201 legislators should find courage to set aside patterns, divisions and grievances and find a way to work together.
Ordinary Minnesotans, acting on their own accord, have shown the way forward.
Tens of thousands of regular Minnesotans recently swarmed the streets and banded together in the bitter cold to fight for their neighbors. That is the spirit legislators should carry on at the Capitol.