Live: The Minnesota Legislature returns after a tumultuous year

February 17, 2026
DFL state Reps. Mary Clardy and Kristi Pursell tearfully stand behind the empty desk of the late DFL Leader Melissa Hortman as they arrive in the House chamber on the opening day of the 2026 Minnesota Legislature at the State Capitol in St. Paul on Tuesday, Feb. 17. A bouquet of roses sits in memory of Hortman, who was assassinated in June. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The House and Senate gaveled in at noon and will pay tribute to former DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, who were assassinated in their home last summer.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Tuesday for a short legislative session that will be dominated by the fallout from several deadly shootings, the state’s fraud scandal and the federal immigration surge.

The narrowly divided House and Senate have just three months to try to pass legislation before a May deadline to adjourn.

Ahead of the midterm elections in November, both parties also want to tackle affordability issues, as well as a package of construction projects in a bonding bill that is also on the table for debate.

It’s the first session since former House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed in their Brooklyn Park home in June. DFL Sen. John Hoffman, who was also shot nine times that same night, survived the attack and will return to the Capitol on Tuesday.

Legislators gaveled into session at noon and planned to hold a memorial on the House floor for the Hortmans.

