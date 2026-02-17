Trump’s immigration crackdown has Democrats grappling with ‘abolish ICE’ movement

As President Donald Trump’s immigration surge in Minnesota winds down, it’s revived a thorny debate among Democrats in Washington: whether to eliminate the 23-year-old agency at the center of the crackdown.
Among those leading the push to “abolish ICE” — short for Immigration and Customs Enforcement — is progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar, who said “the moment demands it” after thousands of federal agents flooded the state for Operation Metro Surge and two Minnesotans were killed.
“Holding lawbreaking ICE agents legally accountable is the bare minimum,” Omar said during a news conference at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis in late January. “We must abolish ICE.”
The debate comes as Congress is grappling with the fallout from the six-week operation in Minnesota. Democrats have been united in opposing additional funding for the Department of Homeland Security until changes are made to the agency, including requiring ICE agents to unmask and wear identification. Some want to see DHS Secretary Kristi Noem impeached. The agency shut down last weekend after lawmakers went into recess without passing a funding bill.
The idea of abolishing ICE, which surfaced during Trump’s first term, is again gaining steam among progressives in response to the aggressive tactics used by agents in Minneapolis.
But Democrats are far from united on whether ICE should be abolished. Concerns about border security helped deliver Trump a second term, and some worry Republicans could try to tie all Democrats to the slogan much as they did with “defund the police.”
“The Republicans have been able to weaponize these kinds of slogans before and make it seem like all Democrats think that there should not be any immigration enforcement,” said Lanae Erickson, a senior vice president of the centrist think tank Third Way.
“If certain very loud Democrats overplay this moment and take it to a place that flips it politically, that could be tied to all Democratic candidates in 2026.”