Operation Metro Surge puts immigration at the forefront in a crowded Minnesota congressional race

DFL state Rep. Kaela Berg has been helping patrol Burnsville, sometimes using a whistle while she drives to warn residents of immigration agents nearby.
Former Lakeville Mayor Matt Little and state Sen. Matt Klein, also Democrats, have been leading protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities.
Eric Pratt, a state senator from Prior Lake and one of two Republicans in the race, has been talking to business owners and residents about their experiences.
The crowded field of candidates running for Minnesota’s open Second District — one of the few remaining congressional swing seats in the country — is grappling with how to respond to Operation Metro Surge, which has sent thousands of federal agents to Minnesota for immigration enforcement.
“It’s the most important question we’re going to hear,” Little said of how candidates would handle the immigration crackdown in a Democratic debate last month.
Outgoing DFL Rep. Angie Craig took more conservative positions on immigration during her four terms representing the district, which includes a mix of southern Twin Cities suburbs, exurbs and rural areas. But the operation is pushing the Democrats in the race to the left on immigration. For the Republicans, it’s moving at least one candidate to the middle.
“We’ve got people who are genuinely afraid, and we’ve got business owners who don’t have people showing up to work,” said Pratt. “It’s having an impact on families and it’s having an impact on our local economy.”
The operation’s tactics have been controversial, including confrontations with protesters and observers caught on video and the arrest of U.S. citizens. Two Minnesotans, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, have been shot and killed by agents.