Mall of America rolls out new airport parking option

Travelers looking to save a bit on airport parking have a new option at the nearby Mall of America.
The Bloomington megamall this week rolled out a new program that allows travelers flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to leave their vehicles in a secure ramp overnight and during multiday trips.
At $12 a night with tax included, “it is one of the most affordable overnight parking options in the Twin Cities metro,” the mall said in a statement.
“By combining technology, security, and accessibility, ‘Park, Shop, Fly’ offers a reliable and affordable overnight parking solution, while giving visitors the chance to enjoy everything the Mall has to offer,” said the mall’s Chief Operating Officer Rich Hoge.
More than 900 spaces have been set aside for travelers on the seventh level of the East Side ramp. The area is equipped with cameras, emergency call boxes, patrols and around-the-clock security monitoring, the mall said.
Drivers are encouraged to make a reservation online and receive a QR code allowing access. Drive-up parking is offered if space is available, with payment by credit card or over the phone made at the gate.
After parking on the top level, travelers can take an elevator to the mall’s transit center to get a ride to the airport.
The mall does not offer a transportation to either of MSP’s terminals, but several options exist, including Metro Transit’s Blue Line and Route 54 bus and the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Route 495 bus. Travelers can also book a rideshare from the mall to the airport.