News & Politics

Mall of America rolls out new airport parking option

Travelers can park at the Bloomington mall for $12 a night, then shuttle to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 10, 2026 at 6:54PM
Shoppers made their way through a parking ramp at the Mall of America, Tuesday, November 13, 2018 in Bloomington, MN. A new camera-based parking system, currently up and running at the mall, is expected to help shoppers have an easier time finding a place to park. ] ELIZABETH FLORES &#xef; liz.flores@startribune.com
Travelers can now park overnight at the Mall of America. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Travelers looking to save a bit on airport parking have a new option at the nearby Mall of America.

The Bloomington megamall this week rolled out a new program that allows travelers flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to leave their vehicles in a secure ramp overnight and during multiday trips.

At $12 a night with tax included, “it is one of the most affordable overnight parking options in the Twin Cities metro,” the mall said in a statement.

“By combining technology, security, and accessibility, ‘Park, Shop, Fly’ offers a reliable and affordable overnight parking solution, while giving visitors the chance to enjoy everything the Mall has to offer,” said the mall’s Chief Operating Officer Rich Hoge.

More than 900 spaces have been set aside for travelers on the seventh level of the East Side ramp. The area is equipped with cameras, emergency call boxes, patrols and around-the-clock security monitoring, the mall said.

Drivers are encouraged to make a reservation online and receive a QR code allowing access. Drive-up parking is offered if space is available, with payment by credit card or over the phone made at the gate.

After parking on the top level, travelers can take an elevator to the mall’s transit center to get a ride to the airport.

The mall does not offer a transportation to either of MSP’s terminals, but several options exist, including Metro Transit’s Blue Line and Route 54 bus and the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Route 495 bus. Travelers can also book a rideshare from the mall to the airport.

Parking fees apply only to vehicles left in the ramp after midnight each day, mall officials said.

The $12 fee is cheaper than MSP’s Quick Ride Ramp, the airport’s on-campus discount parking option starting at $19 a day. The daily maximum rates at Terminal 1 are $30 and $36 at Terminal 2, according to the MSP airport website.

Parking at nearby hotels and off-airport locations can run $10 to $25 plus tax a day, according to a spot check of available options.

The mall’s parking isn’t limited to airport travelers. Guests can also “seamlessly” connect to downtown Minneapolis. They also can shop, dine and enjoy the mall’s attractions before catching their flight, Hoge said.

“This program reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and guest experience,” he said.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Mall of America rolls out new airport parking option

Shoppers made their way through a parking ramp at the Mall of America, Tuesday, November 13, 2018 in Bloomington, MN. A new camera-based parking system, currently up and running at the mall, is expected to help shoppers have an easier time finding a place to park. ] ELIZABETH FLORES &#xef; liz.flores@startribune.com
The Minnesota Star Tribune

Travelers can park at the Bloomington mall for $12 a night, then shuttle to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

News & Politics

Operation Metro Surge puts immigration at the forefront in a crowded Minnesota congressional race

card image

Twin Cities

Live: ICE director vows to release bodycam footage

card image