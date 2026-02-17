After chancellor was abruptly let go, new leader takes the helm at University of Minnesota Morris

A new chancellor has taken the reins at the University of Minnesota Morris this semester and is celebrating enrollment growth on campus after the abrupt dismissal of its previous leader last fall.
Michael Rodriguez, previously the dean of the U’s College of Education and Human Development at the Twin Cities campus, assumed the role leading the campus in northwestern Minnesota when the semester started Jan. 12.
Rodriguez, a Morris alumnus, replaced Janet Schrunk Ericksen, who left at the end of December and is on a yearlong sabbatical. The western Minnesota campus 150 miles from the Twin Cities has faced declining enrollment in recent years.
Rodriguez said in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune that he was “really glad the president [Rebecca Cunningham] asked me to take this on.”
“We’re talking more than ever at the University of Minnesota about one university ... with five campuses, and me being in Morris and having come from the Twin Cities is a really important link,” Rodriguez said.
Peh Ng, a Morris math professor, said the transition from Ericksen to Rodriguez is going “swimmingly well” considering that it happened in the middle of the academic year.
The “why” of Ericksen’s departure was an “important question when I got to Morris, as you can imagine,” Rodriguez said.
Ericksen began working as an English professor at Morris in 1998. She’s held multiple leadership roles there and started as interim chancellor in July 2021; the role became permanent in May 2023.