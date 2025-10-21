Enrollment rises this year at University of Minnesota and Minnesota State

Enrollment in the two largest higher education systems in Minnesota is up again this fall after both the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State saw growth last year, too.
At Minnesota State’s network of 33 colleges and universities, enrollment increased for the third straight year. Minnesota State saw an overall rise of 4.2%.
“We had a good recruiting season this fall for our system,” Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson said. “The technical colleges especially saw kind of double-digit growth.”
The University of Minnesota system also experienced an overall 2.7% gain — similar to last year and with growth at every individual campus, though first-year enrollment at the Twin Cities campus was down slightly, not counting transfer students.
“Positive enrollment across the University’s five campuses reinforces our dedication to translate the unique strengths of each campus to recruit, retain and support talented students as they earn a University of Minnesota degree and develop as leaders in their communities,” a U spokesperson said in an email.
The increasing enrollment for multiple years appears to signal a recovery from the pandemic era and nearly a decade of enrollment declines at public colleges and universities across Minnesota before that, largely due to lower birth rates years earlier.
Early numbers show Minnesota State enrolled about 9,600 North Star Promise students, making the program a big factor in the system’s growth, Olson said. The program, now in its second year, is available to Minnesota residents attending a public, in-state college or university whose family has an adjusted gross income of $80,000 or less.
At the U, first-year student growth at the Morris campus was up by nearly a quarter, while the Twin Cities campus, not counting transfer students, saw a 2.9% downturn.