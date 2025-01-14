A national research firm apologized Monday for inaccurate data that showed college freshman enrollment nationally and in Minnesota decreased last fall when in fact it increased.
College freshman enrollment increased, not decreased, as researchers initially reported
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center said in a statement that its preliminary report in December had a “methodological error” that undercounted freshman students and the Virginia-based nonprofit will release a new report with updated data Jan. 23.
“The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center acknowledges the importance and significance of its role in providing accurate and reliable research to the higher education community,” executive director Doug Shapiro said in a statement. “We deeply regret this error and are conducting a thorough review to understand the root cause and implement measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.”
The error “caused the mislabeling of certain students as dual-enrolled rather than as freshmen” resulting in the overcounting of dual-enrolled students. Dual-enrolled students are high schoolers taking college coursework.
Many Minnesota higher education officials had questioned the data in December, saying it didn’t match the increasing enrollment they were seeing within the state.
Overall, local schools are seeing increases in enrollment, drawing both Minnesotans and students from other states this year. Overall undergraduate enrollment is up 8% at Minnesota State institutions, up about 3% in the University of Minnesota system, and up 2% among Minnesota Private College Council schools. Freshman enrollment is also up 12% for Minnesota State, 7% for the U system and 3% for private colleges.
