St. Cloud State sees early success with controversial online programs

SCSU leaders hoped to use the online accelerated programs to scoop up some of the 1.2 million Minnesotans with college credits but no bachelor’s degree — and also lure back some of the thousands of Minnesota students taking classes with out-of-state online colleges such as Southern New Hampshire University or the University of Phoenix. The programs, along with plans next year to fold five colleges into three, are part of SCSU’s recent plans to get in the black by 2028.