Minnesota colleges and universities draw 15,000 international students who bring $488 million to the state. That could now be at risk.

Minnesota colleges and universities draw nearly 15,000 international students, who bring an estimated $488 million to the state — critical revenue schools could lose if fewer international students enroll next fall after major changes under the Trump administration.
That would also reshape the makeup of campuses. College officials say international students offer valuable culture and the perspective of other parts of the world that many American students wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to.
“International students make us smarter and safer,” said Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson, who leads the state’s system of 33 public institutions.
International students across the country have been under siege since President Donald Trump took office, with his administration announcing this week that they’re pausing interviews for student visa applicants, reportedly to consider vetting students’ social media accounts. Then, on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the administration would revoke visas of some Chinese students.
And at Harvard University, Trump recently banned the enrollment of any international students.
These moves come after the administration revoked visas and immigration statuses for dozens of international students enrolled in Minnesota schools this year, part of a broader attack on higher education by the administration, pulling funding at colleges and universities across the country.
“We love having international students on our campuses, for one because it enriches the whole learning environment for everybody,” Olson said. “And No. 2 is kind of a downstream effect — when they go back home, they’ll go as ... ambassadors for Minnesota.”
About one-fifth of international students enrolled in Minnesota colleges and universities last academic year were from India; another one-fifth were from China according to the New York-based International Educational Exchange’s 2023-2024 Open Doors report.