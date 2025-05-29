News & Politics

Trump wants to revoke Chinese student visas. What could it mean for Minnesota schools?

The latest administration move on international students targets those from China, which sends more students to the country to study than all but one other country.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 5:34PM
President Donald Trump, right, listens as Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik)

The administration of President Donald Trump wants to remove Chinese students from the country, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying on Wednesday that the U.S. would “aggressively revoke visas” especially for those who have connects to the Chinese Communist Party or are studying in critical fields.

Minnesota impact

Individual Minnesota schools did not immediately respond to requests for information about Chinese student enrollment. But broad numbers show that Minnesota will feel an impact.

In 2024, students from China made up 19.2% of the nearly 15,000 international students enrolled at the state’s colleges and universities, according to Open Doors data.

The largest numbers of Chinese students in the state are at the University of Minnesota, which has enrolled students from China since 1914 and opened an international office in Beijing in 2009, according to the U’s China Center website. Today, there are more than 3,000 students from China on campus, the website said.

The Star Tribune reported in 2020 that tuition payments from Chinese students had brought in nearly half a billion dollars in revenue in the previous decade. The windfall helped the university weather the Great Recession of 2007-09, and avoid higher tuition increases for Minnesota students.

At Macalester College, 69 students from China are enrolled at the St. Paul school, according to enrollment data on international students posted on its website.

What’s next for the students

The announcement on Chinese students is just the latest in a flurry of administration moves on the status of international students studying in the United States. Some of the administration’s orders have been voided by federal courts, and the administration itself has also reversed course in some instances.

It’s left students, their families and school officials in a state of confusion and fear as the current school year wraps up for the summer.

Reuters interviewed a Chinese student, identified only as Wu, who said she had recently been accepted into the University of Minnesota in Duluth and had no alternate plan if her visa was not approved. After seeing the news out of the U.S., she said she started trying to snag a mid-June interview slot at the U.S. Consulate in Shanghai to press her case.

“At nearly midnight I saw the news and immediately started booking, the page crashed several times,” Wu told reporters.

China sends more international students to the U.S. than any other country besides India. In 2024 there were more than 277,000 students from China enrolled in U.S. universities and colleges, though that’s significantly down from the more than 370,000 in 2019, according to data from Open Doors, Institute of International Education (IIE).

