Trump wants to revoke Chinese student visas. What could it mean for Minnesota schools?

The administration of President Donald Trump wants to remove Chinese students from the country, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying on Wednesday that the U.S. would “aggressively revoke visas” especially for those who have connects to the Chinese Communist Party or are studying in critical fields.
Minnesota impact
Individual Minnesota schools did not immediately respond to requests for information about Chinese student enrollment. But broad numbers show that Minnesota will feel an impact.
In 2024, students from China made up 19.2% of the nearly 15,000 international students enrolled at the state’s colleges and universities, according to Open Doors data.
The largest numbers of Chinese students in the state are at the University of Minnesota, which has enrolled students from China since 1914 and opened an international office in Beijing in 2009, according to the U’s China Center website. Today, there are more than 3,000 students from China on campus, the website said.
The Star Tribune reported in 2020 that tuition payments from Chinese students had brought in nearly half a billion dollars in revenue in the previous decade. The windfall helped the university weather the Great Recession of 2007-09, and avoid higher tuition increases for Minnesota students.
At Macalester College, 69 students from China are enrolled at the St. Paul school, according to enrollment data on international students posted on its website.
What’s next for the students
The announcement on Chinese students is just the latest in a flurry of administration moves on the status of international students studying in the United States. Some of the administration’s orders have been voided by federal courts, and the administration itself has also reversed course in some instances.
It’s left students, their families and school officials in a state of confusion and fear as the current school year wraps up for the summer.