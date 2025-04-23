International students fight visa revocations and detentions in new federal lawsuits

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to temporarily restore the visas for five international graduates from Concordia University in St. Paul after the group filed a lawsuit challenging the termination of their student statuses.
The decision on Tuesday marks the latest small victory for the growing number of international students enrolled in Minnesota universities who are fighting their deportations through the courts.
In the past week, two judges issued separate orders requiring the federal government to temporarily reinstate student statuses for two international students after the men, from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul and the University of Minnesota, filed separate lawsuits.
Also, on Tuesday, a federal judge issued a temporary order preventing a detained Minnesota State University, Mankato student from being transferred out of the state.
Nationwide, international students have filed lawsuits and won small victories in Wisconsin, Oregon and Ohio. In one of the larger cases, a restraining order from a judge in Georgia on Friday halted the deportation of 133 students, after a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union.
Lawyers representing international students from across the country are seeing the same arguments made by the federal government, and have mostly been winning, said Charles Kuck, an Atlanta-based attorney who represented the 133 students.
“It’s literally the same thing over and over,” Kuck said on Wednesday, adding that he has not seen these court orders changing the government’s behavior.
In Minnesota, according to the lawsuit from the Concordia graduates, Salma Rameez Shaik, Akhil Pothuraju, Nithish Babu Challa, Shyam Vardhan Reddy Yarkareddy and Almas Abdul are Indian citizens and received their master’s degrees in information technology and management. Each were working for various tech companies when, they allege, their student statuses were terminated without notice, despite enrolling in a training program that allowed them to work for a period of months while retaining their visa status.