International students fight visa revocations and detentions in new federal lawsuits

In Minnesota, according to the lawsuit from the Concordia graduates, Salma Rameez Shaik, Akhil Pothuraju, Nithish Babu Challa, Shyam Vardhan Reddy Yarkareddy and Almas Abdul are Indian citizens and received their master’s degrees in information technology and management. Each were working for various tech companies when, they allege, their student statuses were terminated without notice, despite enrolling in a training program that allowed them to work for a period of months while retaining their visa status.