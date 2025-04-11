Greater Minnesota

Marshall man’s student visa revocation, detention might be linked to protest

The young husband and father had a pending application for a green card and was working at a job allowed for graduates.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 7:18PM
Peyton Harsono, left, and her husband Aditya hold their daughter Adalet at their apartment in Marshall, Minn., in a photo taken in September of 2024. Peyton Harsono said she believes her husband was detained due to his attendance at a George Floyd protest in 2021.

Supporters of a Marshall man detained by federal immigration authorities allege the revocation of his student visa and subsequent arrest are potentially linked to his participation in a 2021 protest against police killings of Black men. George Floyd’s murder by police.

Aditya Wahyu Harsono, 33, an Indonesian citizen, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at his workplace in Marshall, Minn., on March 27, according to his wife and court documents submitted by his attorney.

His F-1 student visa had been revoked four days prior, an action he had not been informed of, his wife and lawyer said.

Harsono is being held in ICE custody at the Kandiyohi County jail, a locator page on the agency’s website says.

This is despite Harsono having pathways to legal U.S. residency, with a pending application for a green card filed through Peyton Harsono, his wife and a U.S. citizen.

His attorney, Sarah Gad of Minneapolis, argues these applications should authorize him to stay in the country while they are processed.

“Even with his student visa revoked, he’s still authorized to remain in the U.S. while his immigration petition is processed,” Gad said in an email Thursday.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reached out to ICE for comment on Harsono’s detention and the Department of State for the rationale for his student revocation. It has received no response.

Court records says the official reason given for Harsono’s detention was that he overstayed his student visa, which had been revoked four days before his arrest in March, purportedly due to a past misdemeanor conviction for property damage.

But his wife, Peyton Harsono, 24, believes the timing and circumstances point to something more troubling. She said she believes her husband was targeted for his attendance and arrest at a protest after George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police in 2021.

On April 16 of that year, Harsono was one of about 1,000 people demonstrating in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department after the death of Daunte Wright by police and of Floyd’s death a year earlier.

Police said they arrested Harsono at the protest 13 minutes after the 11 p.m. curfew.

Although the charge against him from that period — presence at an unlawful assembly — was dismissed, Peyton Harsono alleges agents cited the incident when detaining him.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in March argued the country had a right revoke visas for students who “participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus, we’re not going to give you a visa.”

Other items on Harsono’s public criminal record include a 2022 misdemeanor conviction for damaging property, for spraying graffiti on trailers, for which he completed probation. A related felony charge was dismissed. Harsono has also been cited for traffic offenses.

Aditya Harsono, 33, reads a book to his baby daughter at his apartment in Marshall, Minn.

Harsono first came to America a decade ago and has been in the country legally on student visas, his wife said.

He completed a graduate MBA degree at Southwest Minnesota State University in 2023, she said. He had been working as a supply-chain manager in Marshall via Optional Practical Training, a program that allows international students a period of authorized stay after graduation to work in their field of study.

Gad, Harsono’s lawyer, argued in a hearing Thursday that her client was not a flight risk.

The immigration judge, Sarah Mazzie, appeared to agree with Harsono’s lawyer and ordered him released on a $5,000 bond.

But relief for the couple was short-lived.

The Department of Homeland Security appealed the decision and secured a 10-day stay of the release order.

“It’s turned our lives upside down,” Peyton Harsono said. “This is all a waste of taxpayer money.”

The couple met in 2022 and married the next year. They have an 8-month-old daughter.

The first time Peyton Harsono saw her husband after federal agents took him away, it was through plexiglass at Kandiyohi County jail on March 29.

For a few minutes, they just sobbed, she said.

“He just said he doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Peyton Harsono said. “And that he’s sorry for being away from us, and he misses us.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Marshall man’s student visa revocation, detention might be linked to protest

card image

The young husband and father had a pending application for a green card and was working at a job allowed for graduates.

High Schools

Maple Grove, Minnetonka and Moorhead football in same section after realignment

card image

Greater Minnesota

Minnesota sheriff’s deputy makes U-turn, takes out motorcyclist behind him, patrol says

card image