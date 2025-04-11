Marshall man’s student visa revocation, detention might be linked to protest

Supporters of a Marshall man detained by federal immigration authorities allege the revocation of his student visa and subsequent arrest are potentially linked to his participation in a 2021 protest against police killings of Black men. George Floyd’s murder by police.
Aditya Wahyu Harsono, 33, an Indonesian citizen, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at his workplace in Marshall, Minn., on March 27, according to his wife and court documents submitted by his attorney.
His F-1 student visa had been revoked four days prior, an action he had not been informed of, his wife and lawyer said.
Harsono is being held in ICE custody at the Kandiyohi County jail, a locator page on the agency’s website says.
This is despite Harsono having pathways to legal U.S. residency, with a pending application for a green card filed through Peyton Harsono, his wife and a U.S. citizen.
His attorney, Sarah Gad of Minneapolis, argues these applications should authorize him to stay in the country while they are processed.
“Even with his student visa revoked, he’s still authorized to remain in the U.S. while his immigration petition is processed,” Gad said in an email Thursday.
The Minnesota Star Tribune reached out to ICE for comment on Harsono’s detention and the Department of State for the rationale for his student revocation. It has received no response.