Minnesota’s international students fear deportation, being singled out for minor infractions — even a speeding ticket

MANKATO – After a week of hiding in her apartment, the student opened her refrigerator and realized she had no food.
She’s from the Middle East and for the last week, she has been too scared to go grocery shopping or attend classes at Minnesota State University, Mankato. She said she felt “broken.”
She is one of the many international students at colleges and universities across Minnesota increasingly living in fear after at least 27 students at 13 schools have had their visa revoked or immigration records terminated in the last week or so for infractions as minor as a speeding ticket.
Two students — one in Mankato and one in Minneapolis — were detained by federal authorities.
Local immigration attorneys say the federal government appears to be escalating its measures to deport immigrants under the Trump Administration, singling out international students who have mostly misdemeanors that wouldn’t have prompted any repercussions in the past.
“The vast majority ... would never have raised eyebrows in the past,” said David Wilson, a Minneapolis attorney. “This isn’t the way you remove people from the United States or force them to leave.”
Across Minnesota, college and universities enroll an estimated 15,000 international students. Some school officials have warned international students to “keep their head down,” delete their social media accounts and not engage in any protests after a Palestinian activist at Columbia University in New York was arrested by immigration authorities in March.
In southern Minnesota, the Mankato student has spent the last week deleting her social media and trying to disappear from the internet. As an outspoken critic of U.S. policy in the Israel-Palestine conflict, she asked not to be identified out of a fear of retribution.