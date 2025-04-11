Metro State student sues ICE over revocation of legal student status

A University of Minnesota graduate student from Turkey was also targeted by ICE over a prior intoxicated driving conviction. On March 28, federal immigration agents arrested Doğukan Günaydin outside his St. Paul apartment over a DUI conviction he received in 2023. On Friday morning, an immigration judge heard arguments for and against his release from Sherburne County jail. Immigration Judge Sarah Mazzie did not make a decision during the hearing, stating she would take the matter under advisement.